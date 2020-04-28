Chris Cuomo reveals he tested negative for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is giving an update on your health.
The CNN presenter shared the news Monday night that he tested negative for Coronavirus after a month-long health battle.
"I thought I was going to have this great, great news, for all the bad news I have given you about myself and my family," said Chris. "I had a negative result. I have both the short-term and the long-term antibodies. So I'm lucky, right?"
Chris went on to discuss the number of questions surrounding antibody testing and what we are still learning about the process.
It's been almost a month since Chris shared the news that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.
"Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," the journalist wrote in a message to his followers on social networks. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath."
Governor of New York Andrew CuomoLater he reacted to the news of his younger brother's diagnosis.
"He is young, in good shape, strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine," he said. "But there is a lesson in this: He is an essential worker, a member of the press. So he has been there. If you go out, the probability that you will become infected is very high."
"In his job, he is combative, he is argumentative and he is putting pressure on people," the governor continued. "But that is his job. That is not really who he is. He is really a sweet and beautiful boy, and he is my best friend."
Chris's wife Cristina Cuomo and her 14 year old son Mario I've also been fighting Coronavirus in recent weeks.
While sharing an update on her own health last week, Cristina revealed that Mario was also ill.
"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one day and terrible the next, I am now working hard for my son, Mario, to pass the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head from his infection. I am applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on many vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am giving him healthy foods that I normally I can't get him to touch it. I kept a diary from last week that included my remedies and things I did to stay sane throughout the process. "
Later Chris said to Brother Andrew on the air, "It's working, but they're doing well."
Watch the video above to see Chris talk about his negative test for Coronavirus.
