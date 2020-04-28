Chris Cuomo reveals he tested negative for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is giving an update on your health.

The CNN presenter shared the news Monday night that he tested negative for Coronavirus after a month-long health battle.

"I thought I was going to have this great, great news, for all the bad news I have given you about myself and my family," said Chris. "I had a negative result. I have both the short-term and the long-term antibodies. So I'm lucky, right?"

Chris went on to discuss the number of questions surrounding antibody testing and what we are still learning about the process.

It's been almost a month since Chris shared the news that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

"Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," the journalist wrote in a message to his followers on social networks. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath."