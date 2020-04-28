Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris receives criticism with perfect swimsuit photo amid rumors that Aeko's parents are back together

Ammika Harris decided to shut down the Internet with a stunning new bikini photo. Chris Brown's baby mom hit social media this week, where she gasped when wearing a skimpy two-piece black and white swimsuit.

The model, who recently gave birth to a baby named Aeko, showed the world that she won the recovery game.

Fans applauded Ammika for remaining a spectacular figure just a few months after welcoming her first child.

The fiery photo comes just a day after Chris took to social media to say that Ammika is the most beautiful girl in the world.

A source confirmed that the former couple may be reconnecting while one is in Germany and the other is in Califonia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The person said Hollywood life: "Chris and Ammika have reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being isolated has allowed them to return to get to know each other again. They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more as well, and this time apart has been perfect for them. "

The informant added: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. They are both taking the way of working together for the benefit of Aeko, and flirting from afar has definitely made the saying, "absence grows affection," something they are really taking seriously. He has been very fluent and pleasant between them with all the circumstances, since they are solving everything in a positive way ".

A follower said this: "Who's here before Chris? 🤣🤣🙋‍♀️ Bouncing is ridiculous. 🔥

Another commenter stated, “Okay, Ms. Swimsuit Model! GET IT, GIRL❤️! You need to leave this girl alone and receive therapy on Karruche. Because if you ask me, that's the same girl. 🤷🏾‍♀️ "

This sponsor explained: "There is a difference between being pretty and beautiful. Being pretty is having a good appearance. Beautiful shines inside and out."

This fourth comment read: "It's very confusing … it stays on the pages about your exes but still has a whole girl … I mean, if she agrees with that then I guess. 🤷🏾‍♀️"

Ammika is enjoying her moment.



