Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have "reconnected,quot; while away from each other and flirting. So they are closer than ever!

Ammika Harris and her baby with Chris Brown are still quarantined away from him. However, it turns out that the distance between the co-parents has somehow brought them closer!

As you may know, Chris has been flirting with the mother of his second child on social media, and now experts say they have really "reconnected,quot; despite the physical distance between them at the moment.

The two are thousands of miles apart and haven't seen each other in person in months, but apparently things are hotter than ever between Chris and Ammika.

This weekend, the man even talked about his model baby on social media, calling her the "prettiest girl on the planet."

Indeed, sources are now telling HollywoodLife that they are closer than ever because of the self-isolation orders – and not despite them!

‘Chris and Ammika have reconnected during quarantine because they can focus on each other without much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika still had a lot to do when they went to Germany, so being isolated only allowed them to get to know each other somehow. ‘

They went on to say, "They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more as well and this time it's actually been really good for them."

Another source also told the site that the distance between them has forced parents to try connecting in other ways and they are getting to know each other much better than if they weren't quarantined!

Initially, they connected about their duty as co-parents and have been doing whatever it takes for both of them to be in their children's lives as much as possible during quarantine.

However, her flirting lately has also added a new layer to their relationship type and things seem to be going in a more romantic direction these days.



