Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Gets Strong DIY Sampling – Up News Info

In a promising sign for Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines' plans to revamp the DIY network as the Magnolia Network, the Magnolia Network's four-hour preview on DIY on Sunday, April 26 attracted sizable audiences.

Overall, more than 2.3 million live + same-day viewers tested the preview, tuning in for at least six minutes at 5 p.m. at 9 p.m.

The four-hour special. Magnolia presents: a look back and a look forward took a look back at Gaines' hugely popular HGTV series Fixer Upper as well as a preview of the 10 new series with which the network plans to launch. It improved DIY time period averages compared to the same period last year by 402% for all viewers and + 647% for women ages 25-54.

The third hour of Magnolia presents: a look back and a look forward It ranks as the highest rated TV broadcast in DIY history among P25-54 (0.69 Live + Same Day rating), W25-54 (0.90), P18-49 (0.46), and W18-49 (0.62). In the hour from 7 to 8 in the afternoon, it was the number 2 program on television between W25-54 behind CBS " 60 minutes.

The four-hour block is now ranked as four of the top five broadcasts in DIY history in P25-54 ratings. Sunday Prime ranks as the highest rated night in DIY history between P25-54 (0.38) and several other demos; The entire DIY Sunday lineup (7A-4A) ranks as the highest rated day in network history among the P25-54 (0.31) ratings, W25-54 (0.40) ratings, and various other demos.

The Magnolia Network recently delayed its release, originally slated for October 4, due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before rebranding, select episodes of Fixer Upper It will begin airing in DIY in the coming weeks. The total Fixer Upper the library will remain on HGTV until the launch of the Magnolia Network, when it will migrate to the new channel.

Magnolia presents: a look back and a look forward comes on the heels orf In the kitchen with Joanna Gaines, which aired on April 5 on Discovery / Nexstar’s Food Network to over 3 million viewers, making this special event the most valued weekend daytime broadcast in Food Network history.