Chile! Nene Leakes alleges that Eva Marcille owes people money and wears other people's shoes

Roommates, enter The Shade Room and have this tea that Mrs. Nene Leakes is spilling.

It's no secret that Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been anything but friendly. From screaming to supposedly to a spitting scene, it's just been a mess.

When the season finale ended last week and the reunion airs on Sunday, April 2, Nene Leakes has turned to her YouTube channel to take a few things off her chest.

In a recent episode of "Keepin 'It Real," the Glam-mom responded to a comment from one of the viewers about her co-star Eva Marcille. The fan cited the fact that the model just bought a house at age 35. But he always brags about being in the modeling industry for over a decade.

Welp! Necessary had enough to add. The matriarch's head stated:

"If you ask Eva, 35 is like being 15. She says she is extremely young. She says she has cheekbones, has edges, but that's all she can say," he said. "I say many things. We will talk about the things I have to say later. So yes!"

Roommates, just when you thought it was over, it seems like the reality star had more to pull from his chest.

Without a smile in sight, the 52-year-old continued:

Been in business 17, 18 years. Please stop telling people that, and you owe people money, and you wear people's shoes. OK so!"

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

We all know that Linnethia Monique Leakes always gives her opinion on who should stay and who should leave, and has definitely expressed that the mother of three does not announce anything on the show and should be fired.

If you remember, Nene and Eva have been fighting for quite some time. Honestly, almost everyone gets into a fight with the "very rich,quot; RHOA veteran. Nene has even made a song for her co-stars.

With the next meeting, I am sure that a lot of entertainment awaits us, "Hunni,quot;. (in my Nene Leakes voice)!