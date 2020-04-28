Checking on the love lives of The Hills Stars

Spencer's little sister refrained from going out in the spotlight a lot, but when she was on the British reality show Made in chelsea, tabloids on that side of the Atlantic began to keep a close watch. In 2016, it was rumored that he was dating another reality TV star Joey Essex after they appeared together on another show called Celebrities are going out.

In a joint appearance in This morning, during which they discussed the dangers of dating while famous, because many people might be using them to make a name, Joey revealed that he and Stephanie had been on a date in real life, and he bought her a puppy.

More recently, however, Stephanie had a date with Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth after they were introduced by Wells Adamsand they planned to leave for a romantic weekend.

"We had a very good conversation. He is really interesting. We were laughing," he said in Pratt Cast, his podcast with Wells, in April 2019. "He was great. He's a great guy." Derek added, "She's so much smarter than I thought. She's quick and quick. Maybe it's because we both learned to be so open with our lives, but there was a boring moment, not an empty one."

Wells and Derek, at least, are still good friends.