Home Entertainment Celebrate National Superhero Day with the best heroes and villains

Celebrate National Superhero Day with the best heroes and villains

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Celebrate National Superhero Day with the best heroes and villains

You can call them superheroes or supervillains, either way we are going to call all these super hot characters!

Today is National Superhero Day and if you are from the Marvel team or the DC Comics team, we can all agree that we are team thirsty when it comes to seeing the chiseled abs and figures in the form of some of the heroes and Hollywood's most popular villains.

From which Avengers cast member is your personal favorite for which ChrisHemworth, Pratt or Evans—You would love to be a partner in crime, there are many beautiful A-listers that make up these movies.

There are also some villains like Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie That, of course, we are not happy with their plots to conquer the world, but we cannot deny that they are doing it while they look great.

So in honor of today's vacation, we've rounded up the most popular superheroes and supervillains of all time to celebrate the occasion.

Take a look at all the candies in sight below.

Warner Bros / DC / Kobal / Shutterstock

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

We would dive to the bottom to be near the torn Jason Momoa.

Deadpool 2

20th Century Fox

Zazie Beetz, Domino

His superpower may officially be on the good luck list, but we can also see that another is his good looks!

Shazam

Warner Bros.

Zachary Levi, Shazam

We couldn't help but fall in love with Shazam, whose playful, optimistic spirit made him a different kind of superhero.

Sophie Turner, X-Mne, Dark Phoenix

Youtube

Sophie Turner, Jean Gray

Both a superhero and a supervillain, depending on when he controls his powers or not, but no matter which side of good or evil he is on, he looks amazing.

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios

Michael B. Jordan, Killmonger

Fun fact: Michael B. Jordan Cyborg also expressed in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, making him a multiple threat in the universe of superheroes and our hearts.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

She is here to save Earth from intergalactic forces … and look great as she does.

Bloodshot, Vin Diesel

Columbia Pictures

Vin Diesel, bloodshot

No matter how many times we reset our memory, we will remember that this iteration of Bloodshot is totally hot.

BATMAN AND ROBIN, GEORGE CLOONEY

George Clooney, Batman

We can't forget that Hollywood's most iconic silver fox was once DC's most iconic superhero.

The Flash, I know who you are

The CW

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Don't try to escape this crime-fighting superhero one marathon at a time.

Sebastian Stan, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Sebastian Stan, Bucky

Captain America's partner stands out from the crowd of superheroes in the Marvel universe when he dies and comes back to life.

Arrow, Stephen Amell, Colton Haynes

Cate Cameron / The CW

Colton Haynes, Arsenal

You can catch the best watchman on TV at Arrow.

Dr. Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch

Wonderful

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange bafflingly attractive and you don't need to be spellbound to see it.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot

Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman It is a force to be reckoned with both at the box office and in our hearts.

Thor: Ragnarok, Cate Blanchett

Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios

Cate Blanchett, Hela

This supervillain fights Thor, who is technically her uncle because Loki (in a different incarnation) is her father. Talk about an awkward family reunion.

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Columbia Pictures, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, © 2017 CTMG

Tom Holland, Spider-Man

If his arachnid senses are tingling, they could be butterflies for the new actor trying to be Peter Parker's alter ego.

Captain America: Civil War, Elizabeth Olsen

Wonderful

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch

Consider yourself spellbound. This is a mutant you don't want to mess with.

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Krysten Ritter, Jessica Jones

This former superhero-turned-private-detective still has a little fight in her. Oh, and she's a total bad ass.

Luke Cage, Mike Colter

Netflix

Mike Colter, Luke Cage

Marvel's "Hero for Hire,quot; heartbreaker will be the good boy … if the price is right.

Captain America Civil War, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel studios

Chadwick Boseman, T & # 39; Challa

In Black Panther, the rightful king wins the day and our hearts in the process.

Reborn heroes, Miko Otomo

Christos Kalohoridis / NBC

Kiki Sukezane, Miko Otomo

In Reborn heroes, Miko is searching for her missing father, but hides extraordinary power that poses a threat to her safety.

Ant Man

Walt disney

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man

To fight crime, Ant-Man can be scaled back, but that doesn't mean we like it Paul rudd make.

Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Margot Robbie, Harley Quinn

This blonde bombshell played the Joker's villain accomplice in Suicide Squad and then alone in Birds of prey.

Supergirl

Bonnie Osborne / WB

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

A female superhero? Now that is feminine power.

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

AKM-GSI

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

The Marvel character made an unlikely transition from villain to antihero with his superhuman ability to accelerate healing.

Batman vs. Superman, Superman, Henry Cavill

Clay Enos / Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill, Superman

Who can resist the man of steel? It is the kryptonite of all women.

Storm, Halle Berry, X Men, the most popular superheroes

20th Century Fox

Halle Berry, Storm

She can make it rain. Enough talk.

Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, X Men, the most popular superheroes

20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman, Wolverine

This mutant cuts women's hearts everywhere with his fiery good looks.

Best TV Quotes, Buffy The Vampire Slayer

WB

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy could be the best TV superhero of all time.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Daredevil

20th Century Fox

Ben Affleck, Daredevil

It may be blind, but U.S You can see the heat emanating from under that red-hot suit.

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy

Wonderful

Chris Pratt, Star-Lord

When this action star takes out his Element Guns, he also takes out the sun (and heat).

Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds, the best superheroes

Warner Bros.

Ryan Reynolds, the green lantern

Her tight suit is all CGI and the computer made sure to hug all the right places.

The dark knight rises

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Anne Hathaway, Catwoman

Catsuit? Check. Mask? Check. High-tech feline ears? Sexy and ready to jump? Check and verify.

Michael Fassbender, X-Men: First Class

20th Century Fox

Michael Fassbender, Magneto

No helmet could hide the sexy Fassbender that Magneto brings X Men First generation.

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers

Marvel / Disney Enterprises

Chris Hemsworth, Thor

In addition to his muscles, we love the red, white, and blue color scheme of his armor and battle gear, but we'd like to see more of Hemsworth's rock body, please.

Mystique, Jennifer Lawrence, X Men, the best superheroes

20th Century Fox

Jennifer Lawrence, mystic

The blue beauty of this shapeshifter mutant never ages and can go from hot to hotter in a millisecond.

Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., the best superheroes

Paramount pictures

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

Iron Man, like metal, appears robust, steely, and strong.

Christian Bale, The Dark Knight Rises

Ron Phillips / Warner Bros. Images

Christian Bale, Batman

The Caped Crusader's is more than a little threatening, not to mention the benefit, has Bruce been going to the gym? In her elegant black suit.

Tom Hiddleston, Loki in The Avengers, the most popular superheroes

Wonderful

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Look at Loki, all melancholic and handsome, and with superpowers and stuff.

Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans

Paramount pictures

Chris Evans, Captain America

In this take, they traded the starry spandex in the cap for some khakis and um, we may prefer it that way.

The dark knight rises

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Tom Hardy, Bane

Gotham's latest supervillain is so ruthless and cold, but so, so hot!

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Avengers, Hottest Superheroes

Marvel / Disney Enterprises

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

His bite is deadly. Your good looks? Deadliest

Samuel L. Jackson, Avengers

Marvel / Disney Enterprises

Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury

Neo del Matrix style? Almost, but the feather duster paired with the eye patch makes Nick Fury, the boss of S.H.I.E.L.D., a little more aggressive.

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, Avengers, the most popular superheroes

Marvel / Disney Enterprises

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye

This unmasked hero has no superhuman powers, but he excels by shooting a bow and arrow through a lady's heart.

Cyclops, X-Men

Marvel / Twentieth Century Fox

James Marsden, Cyclops

His mutant gaze and handsome appearance can pulverize steel and rock as they strike our hearts.

MORE PHOTOS: Check out these action movies this summer!

%MINIFYHTMLc8d42153db1c12815905ccabbdf163df12%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©