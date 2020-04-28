Celebrate National Superhero Day with the best heroes and villains

You can call them superheroes or supervillains, either way we are going to call all these super hot characters!
Today is National Superhero Day and if you are from the Marvel team or the DC Comics team, we can all agree that we are team thirsty when it comes to seeing the chiseled abs and figures in the form of some of the heroes and Hollywood's most popular villains.
From which Avengers cast member is your personal favorite for which ChrisHemworth, Pratt or Evans—You would love to be a partner in crime, there are many beautiful A-listers that make up these movies.
There are also some villains like Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie That, of course, we are not happy with their plots to conquer the world, but we cannot deny that they are doing it while they look great.
So in honor of today's vacation, we've rounded up the most popular superheroes and supervillains of all time to celebrate the occasion.
Take a look at all the candies in sight below.
Warner Bros / DC / Kobal / Shutterstock
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
We would dive to the bottom to be near the torn Jason Momoa.
20th Century Fox
Zazie Beetz, Domino
His superpower may officially be on the good luck list, but we can also see that another is his good looks!
Warner Bros.
Zachary Levi, Shazam
We couldn't help but fall in love with Shazam, whose playful, optimistic spirit made him a different kind of superhero.
Youtube
Sophie Turner, Jean Gray
Both a superhero and a supervillain, depending on when he controls his powers or not, but no matter which side of good or evil he is on, he looks amazing.
Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios
Michael B. Jordan, Killmonger
Fun fact: Michael B. Jordan Cyborg also expressed in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, making him a multiple threat in the universe of superheroes and our hearts.
Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
She is here to save Earth from intergalactic forces … and look great as she does.
Columbia Pictures
Vin Diesel, bloodshot
No matter how many times we reset our memory, we will remember that this iteration of Bloodshot is totally hot.
George Clooney, Batman
We can't forget that Hollywood's most iconic silver fox was once DC's most iconic superhero.
The CW
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Don't try to escape this crime-fighting superhero one marathon at a time.
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Sebastian Stan, Bucky
Captain America's partner stands out from the crowd of superheroes in the Marvel universe when he dies and comes back to life.
Cate Cameron / The CW
Colton Haynes, Arsenal
You can catch the best watchman on TV at Arrow.
Wonderful
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dr. Strange
Dr. Strange bafflingly attractive and you don't need to be spellbound to see it.
Warner Bros.
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman It is a force to be reckoned with both at the box office and in our hearts.
Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios
Cate Blanchett, Hela
This supervillain fights Thor, who is technically her uncle because Loki (in a different incarnation) is her father. Talk about an awkward family reunion.
Columbia Pictures, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, © 2017 CTMG
Tom Holland, Spider-Man
If his arachnid senses are tingling, they could be butterflies for the new actor trying to be Peter Parker's alter ego.
Wonderful
Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch
Consider yourself spellbound. This is a mutant you don't want to mess with.
Netflix
Krysten Ritter, Jessica Jones
This former superhero-turned-private-detective still has a little fight in her. Oh, and she's a total bad ass.
Netflix
Mike Colter, Luke Cage
Marvel's "Hero for Hire,quot; heartbreaker will be the good boy … if the price is right.
Marvel studios
Chadwick Boseman, T & # 39; Challa
In Black Panther, the rightful king wins the day and our hearts in the process.
Christos Kalohoridis / NBC
Kiki Sukezane, Miko Otomo
In Reborn heroes, Miko is searching for her missing father, but hides extraordinary power that poses a threat to her safety.
Walt disney
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man
To fight crime, Ant-Man can be scaled back, but that doesn't mean we like it Paul rudd make.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie, Harley Quinn
This blonde bombshell played the Joker's villain accomplice in Suicide Squad and then alone in Birds of prey.
Bonnie Osborne / WB
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
A female superhero? Now that is feminine power.
AKM-GSI
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
The Marvel character made an unlikely transition from villain to antihero with his superhuman ability to accelerate healing.
Clay Enos / Warner Bros.
Henry Cavill, Superman
Who can resist the man of steel? It is the kryptonite of all women.
20th Century Fox
Halle Berry, Storm
She can make it rain. Enough talk.
20th Century Fox
Hugh Jackman, Wolverine
This mutant cuts women's hearts everywhere with his fiery good looks.
WB
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy could be the best TV superhero of all time.
20th Century Fox
Ben Affleck, Daredevil
It may be blind, but U.S You can see the heat emanating from under that red-hot suit.
Wonderful
Chris Pratt, Star-Lord
When this action star takes out his Element Guns, he also takes out the sun (and heat).
Warner Bros.
Ryan Reynolds, the green lantern
Her tight suit is all CGI and the computer made sure to hug all the right places.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Anne Hathaway, Catwoman
Catsuit? Check. Mask? Check. High-tech feline ears? Sexy and ready to jump? Check and verify.
20th Century Fox
Michael Fassbender, Magneto
No helmet could hide the sexy Fassbender that Magneto brings X Men First generation.
Marvel / Disney Enterprises
Chris Hemsworth, Thor
In addition to his muscles, we love the red, white, and blue color scheme of his armor and battle gear, but we'd like to see more of Hemsworth's rock body, please.
20th Century Fox
Jennifer Lawrence, mystic
The blue beauty of this shapeshifter mutant never ages and can go from hot to hotter in a millisecond.
Paramount pictures
Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man
Iron Man, like metal, appears robust, steely, and strong.
Ron Phillips / Warner Bros. Images
Christian Bale, Batman
The Caped Crusader's is more than a little threatening, not to mention the benefit, has Bruce been going to the gym? In her elegant black suit.
Wonderful
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Look at Loki, all melancholic and handsome, and with superpowers and stuff.
Paramount pictures
Chris Evans, Captain America
In this take, they traded the starry spandex in the cap for some khakis and um, we may prefer it that way.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Tom Hardy, Bane
Gotham's latest supervillain is so ruthless and cold, but so, so hot!
Marvel / Disney Enterprises
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
His bite is deadly. Your good looks? Deadliest
Marvel / Disney Enterprises
Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury
Neo del Matrix style? Almost, but the feather duster paired with the eye patch makes Nick Fury, the boss of S.H.I.E.L.D., a little more aggressive.
Marvel / Disney Enterprises
Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye
This unmasked hero has no superhuman powers, but he excels by shooting a bow and arrow through a lady's heart.
Marvel / Twentieth Century Fox
James Marsden, Cyclops
His mutant gaze and handsome appearance can pulverize steel and rock as they strike our hearts.
