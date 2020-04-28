CDC added 6 new coronavirus symptoms to its guidelines – BGR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six more coronavirus symptoms to the official list of COVID-19 signs.

The updated list includes symptoms like sudden loss of taste and smell, a strange sign of COVID-19 that scientists have already explained.

Other symptoms may include chills, tremors, and pain.

The CDC added six additional coronavirus symptoms to the list of signs that may indicate a suspicion of COVID-19. The most common are fever, cough, and shortness of breath, but they are not the only symptoms that have been associated with the new virus in recent months. Doctors treating an increasing number of patients with COVID-19 observed several symptoms that were not necessarily indicative of respiratory disease. Some patients came to the hospital with heart or neurological problems, only to find COVID-19 positives. Other people observed skin lesions that ended up being associated with the virus. One of the most common unusual signs related to lack of smell and taste, which the researchers showed was related to the infection.

"New loss of taste or smell,quot; is one of the symptoms of COVID-19 that the CDC now lists on its website. The other five new signs of COVID-19 include chills, repeated tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat.

The CDC also says you should seek medical attention if emergency warning signs appear, citing four specific symptoms: shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to wake up, and bluish lips or face. The CDC says you should also seek medical attention if you notice other serious or worrisome symptoms.

Recent studies have revealed that many patients with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Others have revealed that fever may not appear in all cases, and a sore throat was not always indicative of infection with the new coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists fewer symptoms of COVID-19 than the CDC in its coronavirus pages. The WHO says that fever, tiredness and a dry cough are common symptoms of COVID-19 and that other signs may include shortness of breath, pain and sore throat. "Very few people,quot; will report diarrhea, nausea, or a runny nose.

The WHO advises people with fever, cough, or shortness of breath to call their doctor and seek medical attention. People with mild symptoms should isolate themselves and contact their medical provider for advice.

There were over 3 million cases of COVID-19 at the time of this writing, a third of which were American patients. In total, almost 210,000 people have died since December, and more than 861,000 have recovered. Almost 2 million people currently fight the disease.

However, these statistics only tell part of the story. The COVID-19 test is not widely available in all countries affected by the disease, and only people admitted to hospitals can be tested in some regions. As a result, many asymptomatic people may not have been diagnosed. That is why it is essential to monitor symptoms at home and take note of every unusual sign that may be related to the coronavirus.

