Cautious Stock Market Announcements Before Earnings – Live Updates

Back in New York City, Lehmann Maupin co-founder Rachel Lehmann said she was very aware of the situation. Market dynamics. The gallery's Hong Kong branch had reopened, but its iconic Manhattan locations had been closed since March 13. With sales there reduced to a crawl, she said she had been forced to institute cut wages and leave among her 36 employees. Still, having worked as an art dealer for several decades and endured a series of recessions, she considered in the long run: This will also pass.