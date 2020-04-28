Cautious Stock Market Announcements Before Earnings – Live Updates

Global stocks cut their profits as investors become cautious.
A global recovery in the stock market showed signs of hesitation on Tuesday, ahead of a series of corporate earnings announcements likely to reveal more damaging effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
European markets cautiously opened higher after mixed trade in Asia. Futures markets predicted a modestly positive opening for Wall Street, a day after the S,amp;P 500 rose nearly 1.5 percent.
Companies like Ford, Merck and Starbucks They are scheduled to report first quarter financial results for the year on Tuesday. While earnings reports may further cloud hopes for a healthy global recovery, they can also give companies an opportunity to describe the steps they are taking to reopen.
Underlining the uncertainty, the prices of US Treasury bonds. Often seen as a safe place to put money in troubled times, the US got mixed up outside of US business hours. USA Oil prices in the United States continued their decline since Monday and were flirting at $ 10 a barrel at noon in Asia.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China fell 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 percent, offsetting the trend towards mixed trade. South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.6 percent, and Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.5 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 was 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX traded 0.7 percent higher in the early hours, while the CAC 40 index in France rose 0.5 percent.
United States oil prices continued their decline in midday trade in Asia on Tuesday, the day after a global surplus cut the price of a barrel of crude by 24 percent.
The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate, the type of oil used to determine industry prices in the United States, fell as much as 16 percent more in Tuesday morning trade in Asia. The price is now flirting at $ 10 a barrel, a level practically unknown before the double whammy of the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that left the world awash with unwanted crude.
The quirks of how oil is traded are also driving the decline. As a financial instrument, oil is typically traded on the futures markets. The most active futures are usually those that expire the month after the current one. Anyone with the contract when it expires has to receive real barrels of crude oil, an unattractive option for investors, hedge funds and others who simply want to bet on oil prices, not open a refinery.
Oil prices fell last week when financial investors rushed to sell their futures before they expired and found few buyers. A similar dynamic is working against oil prices today, as the main investors move away from the contract in the short term and diversify with those that expire in other months. On Monday, one of the largest oil investment vehicles, a publicly traded fund called the United States Oil Fund, detailed plans in a financial presentation to extend its exposure to contracts expiring through September.
When the University of California, San Francisco was running out of personal protective equipment, the university's chancellor called Marc Benioff, the hyperconnected billionaire who is founder and CEO of Sales force.
The phone call sparked a frantic effort by Mr. Benioff and his team that attracted big companies like FedEx, Walmart, Uber and Alibaba. Within weeks, Mr. Benioff's team spent more than $ 25 million to purchase more than 50 million protective equipment. Fifteen million units have already been delivered to hospitals, medical centers and states, with more on the way.
The relative ease with which Salesforce acquired so much protective gear stands in stark contrast to the government's chaotic efforts to secure it. And although the national supply reserve has run out, Mr. Benioff and his team simply called their business partners in China and began writing checks.
Once it became clear that the Salesforce team was able to obtain and deliver supplies, they took steps to formalize their efforts and set a lofty goal.
"We did the math when we started, and we thought we were going to buy a billion pieces of P.P.E.," said Benioff.
By March 29, 10 days after the chancellor called Mr. Benioff, Salesforce had found more than 50 million protective gear, with millions already delivered.
Minutes after a $ 310 billion small business aid program opened its doors on Monday, the online portal for submitting applications crashed. And it continued to fail all day, to the frustration of bankers across the country who were trying, and were not trying, to file a request on behalf of desperate clients.
Some irritated bankers aired on social media at the Small Business Administration, which is running the program. Rob Nichols, executive director of the American Bankers Association, wrote on Twitter that the members of the trade group were "deeply frustrated"Given his inability to access the system. Until the problems are resolved, he said," #AmericasBanks will not be able to help small businesses with more difficulties. "
The cumulative demand for funds has been intense, after the program's $ 342 billion seed funding was exhausted in less than two weeks, run aground hundreds of thousands of applicants whose loans were not processed. Last week, Congress approved the additional $ 310 billion for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Bankers hoped the money would run out once more quickly, so on Monday at 10:30 a.m., when the second round opened, they were ready to go.
But for the second time in a month, the relief effort, called Payment check protection program, turned into chaos, sowing confusion between lenders and borrowers. As a centerpiece of the government's $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package, the program offers forgivable loans of up to $ 10 million to small businesses, generally those with up to 500 workers. The S.B.A. It supports loans, but clients must apply for them through financial institutions.
TAB Bank employees in Ogden, Utah spent the past week doing their best to finish preparing loan applications for 1,100 clients. When the S.B.A. They started accepting requests on Monday morning, they started trying to send their files. But S.B.A.'s computer system repeatedly stopped, froze, and crashed. Five hours later, the bank had only processed seven loans.
"I am more than frustrated," said Curt Queyrouze, the bank's president, who also shared his experience. On twitter. "We wanted to update all of our customers tonight on the status of their applications, but right now, there isn't much good news to bring them."
With closed galleries and museums around the world, Seoul offers an early answer to what the post-cornoavirus art world might look like as it tiptoes back to normal.
The galleries in Seoul, a dense metropolis with a population of nearly 10 million but only two coronavirus deaths to date and a daily infection rate that has been reduced to a single digit, have begun to reopen, but with additional precautions. At Lehmann Maupin, a gallery attendant took the name, address, and phone number of everyone who came through the door, in case anyone at the opening found they had been exposed to the virus.
"Now is really a good time to see if you can buy art, because collectors around the world having a hard time have put up pretty good pieces of art on the market at cheap prices," said one assistant, Passion Lim. He said he was not uncomfortable among the crowd of about 50 within the gallery's 3,200-square-foot, two-story space, as he trusted the government's handling of the outbreak.
Back in New York City, Lehmann Maupin co-founder Rachel Lehmann said she was very aware of the situation. Market dynamics. The gallery's Hong Kong branch had reopened, but its iconic Manhattan locations had been closed since March 13. With sales there reduced to a crawl, she said she had been forced to institute cut wages and leave among her 36 employees. Still, having worked as an art dealer for several decades and endured a series of recessions, she considered in the long run: This will also pass.
"It is what I have seen in 2008, and after September 11, and even earlier, in the late 1970s in Europe," he said. In fact, Asia was already recovering. Its Seoul branch, which opened in 2017, already represented 20 to 25 percent of Lehmann Maupin's total revenue before the pandemic. Now, after an initial hiatus, many of Seoul's wealthy collectors have reentered the fray.
Many celebrations and milestones have been delayed, but the pain is plentiful, and the greeting card aisle offers a snapshot of the virus's evil number. Sympathy cards are almost sold out.
CVS, one of the nation's largest greeting card vendors, said it was seeing "higher demand for sympathy cards than most other types of greeting cards during the pandemic,quot; and was experiencing shortages at certain stores. Shoppers across the country have posted on social media that their local Winn Dixie or local ShopRite was running out of cards.
Some of the shortages have been caused by distribution problems. Pharmacies and supermarket chains, focused on keeping their shelves stocked with household staples, do not allow card companies to enter stores and restock regularly.
Because stores are running low and people are unable to leave their homes, many card sales have moved online and are at record levels, vendors say. On Etsy, the online market for crafts and jewelry, sympathy cards doubled from March 1 to April 17 compared to the same period the year before.
Before the pandemic, the greeting card industry had experienced a decline in sales. Some large retailers recently reduced the aisle space dedicated to cards. The parent company of high-end card retailer Papyrus filed for bankruptcy in January and closed all of the brand's stores. But virtual communication has its limits, especially in times of mourning. With many people unable to attend funerals or leave food for a grieving neighbor, or even offer a hug, sending a condolence card seems more necessary.
Barbara Macchiaroli's longtime companion died of the virus the day after Easter in a nursing home. He was 90 years old. They have not had a funeral, but the cards, 34 so far, have been arriving at his home every day. Senders have written memories about his beautiful singing voice, his devotion to the local Kiwanis Club, and his love for the Ford Model A.
"The letters have comforted me in a way that I never expected them to," he said. "I think it's because I can't be with people right now."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Amazon may have violated federal worker safety laws and whistleblower protections when he fired an employee at his Staten Island warehouse who protested the company's response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter the New York attorney general's office, Letitia James, sent to the company last week.
JetBlue announced Monday that it would require all passengers to cover their faces during the trip beginning May 4. The mask must cover the nose and mouth throughout the journey, from check-in to disembarkation. JetBlue did not say whether it would provide masks to its passengers.
Boeing It plans to resume operations in South Carolina next week, prompting several thousand employees to return to work at the 787 Dreamliner about a month after sending them home. Those who can work remotely will continue to do so, and managers will tell retired workers when to return to the Boeing complex in North Charleston, the company said.
The reports were contributed by Karen Weise, David Gelles, Gregory Schmidt, Su-Hyun Lee, Brett Sokol, Michael Corkery, Sapna Maheshwari, Niraj Chokshi, Stacy Cowley, Carlos Tejada, and Daniel Victor.
