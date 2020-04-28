Cast Waitress ’Cast Records Nick Cordero Song – Up News Info

Broadway actor Nick Cordero remains in a coma after a leg amputation and subsequent insertion of a temporary pacemaker, all the result of complications from a battle with COVID-19, and now the former Lamb. Waitress The castmates and colleagues have teamed up to cheer up musically.

Waitress Composer and actress Sara Bareilles, along with ex Waitress The cast members, including Jessie Mueller, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Seattle, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Eric Anderson, among others, have recorded the original 2018 Lamb song "Live Your Life" via video chat, as well as an emotional boost for Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots and for supporting the GoFundMe Campaign to raise money to cover Cordero's medical costs. (Established on Sunday, by today the fund had exceeded its goal of $ 450,000.

Kloots has released social media updates on Cordero's progress and setbacks. Following the pacemaker procedure, Kloots wrote that the actor had now tested negative for coronavirus and may be in recovery.

