Canadian National Railway Pays $ 1.25M at 2016 Iron Range Wildfire Settlement – Up News Info

– The Canadian National Railway has paid $ 1.25 million to settle damages caused by a 2016 wildfire that burned national forest lands in northeast Minnesota, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The forest fire, known as the Skibo fire, burned nearly 1,000 acres east of Hoyt Lakes in St. Louis County, including nearly 400 acres of national forest land.

The federal government alleged that the May 2016 fire was caused by a railway locomotive that had a mechanical failure. By the time the fire was suppressed, 387 acres had been burned within the Superior National Forest and another 585 acres owned by St. Louis County and private owners.

The government says the fire cost more than $ 1.5 million to suppress and forced the evacuation of several houses in the remote Skibo community.

Under the agreement, CN and its subsidiary Wisconsin Central Ltd. have paid $ 1.25 million to resolve the dispute.

"This agreement goes a long way toward compensating the public for the costs of fighting the fire and damaging public lands," US Attorney Erica MacDonald said in a statement Tuesday.

The agreement was paid to the US Forest Service. USA, reported the Star Tribune. The case was resolved prior to the government's lawsuit, and there has been no determination of liability, the United States Attorney's office said.

CN declined to comment to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

