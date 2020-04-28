California State Bar Exam postponed until September and May online – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The California State Bar Exam will be postponed until this fall and can go online, under an order of the state Supreme Court.

The state's highest court ordered the State Bar, which had scheduled the exam for July, to postpone it from September 9-10 and to strive to administer the exam online with remote or electronic supervision.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The court made its decision due to "the health and safety problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the enormous challenges this public health crisis has presented to those seeking admission to the California Bar Association, including the class of 2020 law school. "

Under the court's order, the State Bar was also ordered to allow registrants until September 8 to withdraw from the exam with a full refund of the test fees. First-year law school students who need to remain eligible to receive law school credit beyond the first year will also have an additional opportunity to take the required exam, instead of the current limit of three.