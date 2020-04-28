California Governor Newsom will not reopen movie theaters anytime soon – Up News Info

In an announcement today, California Governor Gavin Newsom saw theaters as part of a Stage 3 opening in the latest six-point relief from the COVID-19 restrictions on the home, meaning they could open " months, not weeks. " " in the future.

Movie theaters would be part of the phase of higher-risk workplaces that require close proximity to others, including hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms, sporting events with live audiences, and in-person religious services such as churches and weddings.

Reopening of theaters in Georgia was allowed on Monday, and Texas is allowing theaters to reopen on May 1, but major chains are waiting until the end of June and July, particularly the last month, when studios start booking movies on the cinemas.

Newsom also said that schools could start as early as late July or early August due to "learning losses." Schools may reopen on phased dates.

The Governor made the announcement with "cautious optimism"

