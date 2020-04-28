California "Gig,quot; Workers Can Now Apply For Unemployment Benefits – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After waiting weeks for some form of state assistance, thousands of unemployed workers in California could finally start applying for unemployment benefits on Tuesday.

The California Department of Employment Development office unveiled its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program

The new available emergency unemployment assistance program is funded by the federal CARES Act. PUA provides assistance to unemployed or partially unemployed people who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance and who are unable or unavailable to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

So by state, here are the answers to the frequently asked questions.

You may qualify for PUA benefits if:

You are unemployed, partially unemployed, unable to work, or not available for work as a direct result of a COVID-19 related reason and you are a business owner, freelance worker, independent contractor, or concert worker (and do not participate in the UI Elective Coverage program).



You may indicate if you have no employment wages (for example, you did not receive a W-2), solely for the purpose of applying for the PUA program (and not to be used for any other purpose). However, you can proceed with a regular UI claim if you believe you were misclassified and have an employer salary.



You can apply even if you don't have enough work history. This generally means that you have not had enough reported wages as an employee in the last 18 months to establish a regular UI claim. This could be the case if you are self-employed or are an independent contractor. But this could also be the case if you are an employee with insufficient income.



To qualify for PUA due to insufficient work history, you must have been a recent employee, which could be satisfied if you had a good faith offer to start work on a specific date but were unable to start as a direct result of a related COVID-19 reason



You can also apply it, you have collected all the unemployment benefits you were eligible for and you remain unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of a COVID-19 reason. This means that you were qualified for the regular UI but had exhausted those benefits, as well as any extended benefits.

What are COVID-19 related reasons for being out of work under the PUA program?

You have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking a medical diagnosis.



You are unable to work because a health care provider recommended that you self-quarantine due to concerns about COVID-19.



A member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19.



You are providing care to a family member or household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.



A child or other person in the home for whom you have primary responsibility for care cannot attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of COVID-19 and the attention of the school or facility is required for you to work. .



You became the breadwinner or the greatest support for a household because the head of the household died as a direct result of COVID-19.



You must leave your job as a direct result of COVID-19.



Her workplace is closed as a direct result of COVID-19.



He was scheduled to start a job that is now unavailable as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.



You cannot get to the place of employment as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.



If you work as an independent contractor with reportable income, you may also qualify for PUA benefits if you are unemployed, partially employed, or unable or not available to work because the COVID-19 public health emergency has severely limited your ability to continue. doing your usual work activities, and therefore has forced you to stop working.



How much would you receive in PUA benefits?

To provide benefits as quickly as possible, payments will be issued in phases. If you qualify for PUA, the initial payments you will receive are as follows:

$ 167.00 per week, for each week from February 2, 2020 to March 28, 2020 that you were unemployed due to a COVID-19 related reason.

AND

$ 167.00 plus $ 600 per week, for each week from March 29, 2020 to July 25, 2020, that you are unemployed due to a COVID-19 related reason.

AND

$ 167.00 per week, for each week from July 26, 2020 to December 26, 2020, that you are unemployed due to a COVID-19 related reason, up to a total of 39 weeks (less any regular UI week and certain extended UI benefits) you've received).



If you qualify for your claim to have an earlier PUA effective date based on your last day of work, you may be paid for the previous weeks that you were unemployed due to COVID-19. You will need to provide EDD eligibility information every two weeks. This is known as certification of benefits.



After these initial payments, depending on your previous earnings, you can increase your weekly amount of $ 167.00 per week. You will have the opportunity to certify your past earnings on your PUA application.

EDD is working to establish efficient procedures to determine if an increase in the weekly PUA amount will be appropriate after an individual receives the initial weekly amount. In addition to requesting future benefits, any increase in the amount of $ 167 is also applied retroactively.

This means that you may also receive a payment to make up the difference you should have received if your benefits were initially based on the increased amount. You will be notified of any increase you are entitled to receive.

Example

If you apply for PUA on April 28, 2020, the first day it will be available, and certify that you have been unemployed due to COVID-19 since March 8, you have been unemployed for 7 full weeks. If you meet the criteria related to COVID-19 for PUA, we will calculate your amount as follows:

March 8-March 28 = 3 weeks x $ 167 / week = $ 501

March 29 to April 25 = 4 weeks x $ 167 / week (with an additional $ 600) = $ 3,068

TOTAL: $ 3,569 (from March 8 to April 25)

How soon can I receive PUA benefits?

If approved and after certification, you may be able to receive your first PUA payment within approximately 2 days if you have an existing EDD debit card (and there are no issues requiring further eligibility review), and within 4 to 7 days when new debit cards and checks are mailed.

