Home Local News Bus passengers must now wear masks under executive order – Up News...

Bus passengers must now wear masks under executive order – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bus passengers must now wear masks under executive order - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTMLafba329e62d53e51e655669761e9057312%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – An alert for those traveling on the smart bus: passengers are now required to wear masks.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order to keep essential workers protected on the job.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Bus drivers were already required to wear masks after a bus driver died from Covid-19.

Smart Bus says this adds to their nightly bus cleanings.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©