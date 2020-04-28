Bus passengers must now wear masks under executive order – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – An alert for those traveling on the smart bus: passengers are now required to wear masks.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order to keep essential workers protected on the job.

Bus drivers were already required to wear masks after a bus driver died from Covid-19.

Smart Bus says this adds to their nightly bus cleanings.

