Burrow Modular Index Wall Shelves can be assembled & # 39; in just 15 minutes, with just eight screws & # 39;

Image: Burrow

Index Wall Shelves The | $ 325 + | Burrow

Of the many pain points involved in renewing your home work setup, the bookshelf is perhaps the most cumbersome. For those looking to speed up the process, Burrow has released its new Index wall shelves, from $ 325 for one and finishing off $ 1,950 for a set of six. This announcement comes the same day of the launch of your $ 295 Bento Side Table, available in oak and walnut.

More than just an ordinary, minimalist congregation of wood slabs, Burrow claims that its shelves can be assembled in 15 minutes with just eight screws. Better yet, because it's an adaptive shelving system, no tools are required outside of the box. Each shelf measures 32 "x 10" x 32 "and comes in one of three finishes: Oak, Walnut, and Lime.

Burrow, best known for its modular sofa, has designed the Index bookshelf to accompany the rest of their nomadic alignment, milling them from solid ash or "forest-responsible wood," according to a press release. Like its collection of seats, the shelves are also customizable. Hang a single unit with the included template poster, and it will combine no less than the six-part combo.

"We are expanding our solutions and promoting our mission to meet all of our customers' needs," said CEO and co-founder Stephen Kuhl. "Index Wall Shelves is the company's first foray into shelving, using the same design spirit that has made its existing products, including the most sought-after Nomad sofa, popular."

You can buy Burrow Index wall shelves on your website.