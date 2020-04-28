Burnsville's Kellie Jo Anderson charged with murder in the death of an adoptive child – Up News Info

MOORHEAD, Minnesota (AP) – An adoptive mother is accused in Minnesota of killing a child in her care.

Kellie Jo Anderson, 35, faces a second-degree murder charge.

The Burnsville woman was arrested in Fargo, North Dakota last week for gross negligence. That charge was amended Monday in Clay County.

Authorities have not released the child's age or identity.

KFGO reports that court documents say the boy was "blue and lifeless,quot; and had multiple bruises on his face, head and body when Anderson took him to the Fargo Sanford emergency room last Thursday.

Court records do not include an attorney for Anderson.

