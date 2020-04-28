Bowman's virtual victory makes 3 straight for Hendrick – Up News Info Detroit

Talladega Superspeedway was not immune to "The Big One,quot; or typical overtime, even in virtual races.

Alex Bowman earned his first iRacing victory in the NASCAR invitation series by stopping Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap sprint in overtime to finish at Virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third in a row for Hendrick Motorsports, which earned consecutive wins from William Byron in Sunday's esports event.

"I am legitimately confused about how this happened," Bowman joked on Twitter. Since the league's launch in late March, Bowman has used his Twitter feed to entertain fans with witty comments about racing. Sometimes you allow your dog to sit in the seat of your simulator.

Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth, as the least advertised drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to get attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers took six of the top seven spots.

It took just 16 laps for the multi-camera accident which is a trademark of Talladega racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading, not so unusual for super speed racing, when he miscalculated a block at Ty Dillon. That happens frequently due to Stenhouse's aggressive style when he competes live at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, and his blocking failed and caused a massive crash.

The race was the virtual debut of Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon, who ran on a platform he borrowed from Clint Bowyer's son, Cash. Gordon was part of the crash but was able to use his only assigned restart to resume competition. He needed the quick fix after his famous Chevrolet No. 24 sailed for the fence.

Because Gordon normally calls races alongside Mike Joy, Michael Waltrip replaced him at the Fox booth this week.

Fox's career reporter Bowyer ended his career with an engine off for the second week in a row. He was competing for the lead, pushing Bowman, when the engine overheated.

NASCAR tried to alter Talladega's starting order by reversing the top 10 finishers and placing the 10th fastest driver on pole, but some sort of failure at the start failed to apply the trade. LaJoie started on pole and the top three in last week's virtual Richmond race started in the back.

That meant two-time winner Byron, Timmy Hill, one-time winner, and Parker Kligerman, who finished third last week, all started at the rear of the 40-car field.

Denny Hamlin, winner of the first iRacing event when NASCAR turned to the virtual series because live racing was on hiatus, his career ended prematurely when his daughter, Taylor, accidentally turned off the screen of her simulator. Without vision, Hamlin crashed.

"Uh-oh," said Taylor Hamlin, a horrified expression on his face as he walked away from the simulator. Her father finished last.

Ryan Newman made a brief appearance on Fox's pre-race show to say that he was cured of the head injury he suffered at the Daytona 500 Miles and that he is ready to compete when NASCAR resumes competition.

"That is the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy," Newman said. "I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation that gives me more time to heal and I hope to be back in the seat, for sure."

Newman had a spectacular crash while racing for the lead on the last lap of the Daytona 500 Mile on February 17. Because the coronavirus pandemic forced NASCAR to suspend the season on March 13, Newman has missed just three races so far.

NASCAR said in a statement that Newman has not yet been approved by the series to return.

NASCAR hopes to resume its season without viewers as soon as May 17. The situation remains fluid as the sanctioning body draws up a new calendar and finds states that will host the series and teams return to their racing tents.

Bubba Wallace, who furiously left a race earlier this month and was fired by the sponsor he represented at that event, did not compete Sunday at Talladega. Wallace said the hours required within his rig each week to prepare for virtual races were burning him down after spending at least six months without even turning on his simulator.

