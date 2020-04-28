Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia announce the battle & # 39; The Face-Off & # 39; on Instagram Live!

Some of our favorite artists have been keeping the quarantine on as they face knocks in live Instagram battles, and it appears that two of the most popular groups in the south, one of them, Three 6 Mafia, are joining the fun.

Bone Thugs N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia have just announced that they will face off on Instagram live in a battle they call "The Face-Off,quot;. It will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and social media is frantic over who will take the W!

Reading these comments on how Bone Thugs stands no chance against Three 6 Mafia and I really think that MANY of you FORGOT about Bone and need to go re-educate yourself elves – * EMO KING JESS * (@emokingjess) April 28, 2020

My God – Three 6 Mafia is fighting Bone Thugs on ig live this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/d9jtQvOaOb – Indistinct chat (@Goldson) April 28, 2020

Bone Thugs vs Three 6 Mafia this Thursday 😬 I'm going with BTNH pic.twitter.com/Z6DPKXC9Jt – Doug (@reallyimthedoug) April 27, 2020

Bone Thugs n Harmony & Three 6 Mafia are doing a live battle on Instagram on Thursday at 5pm 😪 that's going to be beautiful. – your lawren. with a W. (@queenlaw_) April 28, 2020

Bone Thugs vs Three Six Mafia should be interesting. Bone Thugs got songs with Pac Big & Eazy, but Three Six also got some stuff. Last minute tip Sippin on some syrup Tear Da Club Up Stay Fly Ridin Spinners who run it Chickenhead (production) and many others – Spam Newton (@ShirlockJonesRF) April 28, 2020