Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia announce the battle & # 39; The Face-Off & # 39; on Instagram Live!

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia announce the battle 'The Face-Off' on Instagram Live!

Bradley Lamb
Three 6 Mafia, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Some of our favorite artists have been keeping the quarantine on as they face knocks in live Instagram battles, and it appears that two of the most popular groups in the south, one of them, Three 6 Mafia, are joining the fun.

Bone Thugs N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia have just announced that they will face off on Instagram live in a battle they call "The Face-Off,quot;. It will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and social media is frantic over who will take the W!

