Blockchain technology: Blockchain technology can address supply chain failures exposed by COVID-19, fuel economic recovery: WEF – Latest News

Blockchain technology can help address supply chain failures exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and also fuel the process of economic recovery, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said Tuesday. Launching a & # 39; blockchain implementation toolkit & # 39; To help organizations improve preparedness for a future pandemic and accelerate an economic rebound after COVID-19, Geneva-based WEF said it is intended to help leaders maximize the benefits and minimize the risks of technology.

The WEF, which describes itself as an international organization for public-private partnership, said crises like the coronavirus pandemic dramatically increase pressure on governments and businesses to maintain resilient supply chains.

"The pressure created by the COVID-19 outbreak on world trade systems underscores the urgent need for global cooperation to maintain and strengthen the resilience of international supply chains," he said.

Resilience in supply chains depends on trust, transparency and integrity, which can be enhanced by the responsible deployment of blockchain technologies that offer "shared truth," said the FEM.

In addition, he said the current pandemic underscores the need for companies and governments to improve the integrity and provenance of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, as well as food, goods and industrial and consumer products.

The WEF said the first such toolkit is the culmination of more than a year of efforts to capture blockchain deployment best practices across industries and has been based on the global experience of more than 100 stakeholders, including governments, companies, startups, academic institutions, civil society, international organizations, and technology and supply chain experts.

"The blockchain implementation toolkit is essential for designing solutions that work for a multitude of actors, including the smallest players who may not have access to the resources necessary to unlock the value of blockchain technology. For this reason, the Toolkit can level the playing field for small and medium businesses, "said Nadia Hewett, Leader of the Blockchain and Digital Currency Project, WEF USA.

"There are many lessons to be learned from the current pandemic, and this toolkit is a starting point to improve long-term pandemic preparedness and accelerate an economic recovery led by public-private cooperation," added Hewett.

The toolkit has been piloted in a variety of different contexts by organizations developing blockchain solutions within their supply chains, including the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Hitachi, Saudi Aramco, and various SMEs.

Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said, "Gavi continues to explore how technologies like blockchain can be used to create more resilient supply chains for critical vaccines, particularly in light of COVID-19. WEF ensures that exploration and use of blockchain technology is done in a responsible and holistic way. "

The toolkit was created by WEF with fellows from the Hitachi, Deloitte and Saudi Aramco Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network.

