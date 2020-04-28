Bleecker Street Movie Goes Home – Up News Info

Bleecker Street will release its movie Peter Cattaneo Military wives Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in the houses on May 22.

The image was originally expected to have a limited movie premiere over Memorial Day weekend, but that is not possible with the current closure of the COVID-19 theaters. Military wives It will be available to rent or buy through AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, and other major VOD platforms. The movie will also be released on Hulu, where subscribers will be able to watch it instantly.

Lionsgate UK announced a similar distribution of PVOD for the film, where it was made available in homes across the pond on March 27.

Simultaneously, Bleecker Street will partner with choir groups, performing arts centers, community centers, military organizations, and theatrical exhibitors through an expanded "Community Cinema" program, with half of all proceeds going to these organizations, just like Bleecker Street recently did with theater chains on Sally Potter & # 39; s The paths not taken. Military wives He will also be playing in drive-ins theaters across the country.

"We want the joy and excitement of this film to be seen by as many people as possible, and the Memorial Day weekend felt like the right time to share this moving and inspiring film," said Andrew Karpen, Bleecker Street CEO. "Additionally, while we are all experiencing difficulties during this crisis, we wanted to collaborate with other organizations and share the profits from this unique launch with those companies and partners that are being affected."

Military wives It focuses on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are out serving in Afghanistan. Faced with the absences of their loved ones, they unite to form the first choir of military wives, helping each other during some of life's most difficult moments, and they quickly find themselves on an international stage. The photo made its world premiere at TIFF last year.