Ben Roberts became the CEO of the British Film Institute in February, having led the BFI Film Fund for six years and served as Deputy Director General for another two. Almost instantly, he was accused of leading the organization's response to the Coronavirus crisis, and the BFI worked quickly to establish initiatives to provide emergency funds to displaced workers, examine the impact of COVID-19 on all facets of the business, and work with the government to forge a way forward.

Speaking for the first time since taking the job, Roberts shares a guest column exclusively on Up News Info, detailing his first reaction to the unfolding situation, how the organization's planning for Brexit laid the foundation for dealing with this unexpected crisis, and how His research has established The Magnitude of Disruption in Movie Freelancers.

We live in uncertain times. When the first coronavirus outbreak occurred, the initial reaction was a surprise, and I don't think everyone realized at the same time what the long-term effect of this pandemic would look like. But at a certain point, one has to move on to crash recovery, and at the BFI, we've been making our own version of that.

On a daily basis, I think people are beginning to realize how catastrophic the impact of this has been. But no one I have come across, in this entire industry, has chosen to respond by pulling their hair out and hoping it will all go away. The impetus to find a way forward has been there from day one. Each and every one of us is dealing, very constructively, with a crisis that we now know will have a fundamental and lasting impact on our business.

One of the BFI's first priorities was to reconvene a Screen Sector Working Group, which was born out of a model that was initially created for Brexit planning. The Task Force has doubled in size in terms of membership and participation compared to the Brexit version, and each member is committed to trying to solve the myriad problems that the pandemic has presented in our industry.

It is divided into several subcategories focused on internal investment, independent cinema, television and radio broadcasting, and video games. We have more focus groups than ever working with their opposite numbers in the government Department of Culture, Media and Sports, which are asking us to contribute to their own planning around reducing social distancing measures. What we need as an industry is to be strongly represented in how the government is evaluating the way forward for the UK.

We are now beginning to understand what measures will need to be implemented to return to a balance that will allow the industry to reopen. We have an idea of ​​what the priorities are, and I am sure that the very specific needs of our industry will be represented in the proposals sent to the government.

But before that, the first phase in my mind has been to tackle the large number of freelancers in our sector whose earnings fell to nothing overnight, as productions and theaters closed. The Treasury has invested a large amount of resources to combat the crisis in all areas, and we have to recognize the value of that. But it is also our responsibility to advocate for those who have not been helped by the aid measures already in place.

The BFI has partnered with Film and TV Charity to establish a relief fund, and that has given us a good idea of ​​the scale of the need. We believe that there are around 20,000 freelancers who are not yet eligible under existing programs, in the film and television industries. It is essential for us to look for ways to meet that need, either by reusing or relaxing our lottery funds to get that money flowing and reaching those in need, or through initiatives like the relief fund and our conversations at course with DCMS

And DCMS is encouraging that conversation; they just need to see the evident need. Therefore, we are working with partners across the sector to generate the evidence they require. We have a research and statistical unit that works tirelessly to collect all that data.

We also focus on the basics to return. Get the public back to theaters. Bring movies back to production. Get our brilliant creative talents back to work. That may or may not involve a seismic change; it is simply too early to know. But the BFI's key responsibility is to ensure that any change is, at the end of the day, beneficial to the sector as a whole.

I am looking forward, for example, to seeing a change in the way the independent sector is financed, supported and operated, because I was already under enormous pressure before COVID-19. Now is the time to collectively imagine the exchange rate that, when implemented, has a beneficial effect on the independent sector in the long term.

And regardless of how this crisis might have changed people's relationships with their televisions and streaming platforms, we still want to make sure that people return to theaters. We have seen, on our own BFI Player platform, how people yearn for cinema. Subscriptions have multiplied multiple times, and activity within subscriptions is at its peak. Independent cinema should absolutely capitalize on that increased appetite now. People are using isolation as an opportunity to deepen their film education while they have this time at home, and that tells me they are eager for the opportunity, presented safely and at the right time, to return to theaters.

We are also working hard to get the films back into production. Social distancing will last a while longer, but when it comes to an end, we're eager to ensure that health and safety are taken seriously on set.

The long-term impacts of the crisis are unknown, but the way in which the working group has been established is such that we can anticipate some of the challenges that will arise. Let's say we can get to a place where social distancing measures have slowed enough to make film production viable. What, then, will be the impacts on practical things, such as close contact in movie or insurance settings? Every aspect of the industry has been able to bring its own concerns about the future to the table.

My biggest personal concern about continued social distancing is the impact it will have on the exhibit, because I have a feeling it will last longer than anywhere else. And that could be due to people's personal sentiment about health and safety as much as any government-ordered social distancing policy. We are putting a lot of emphasis on research to establish what the audience's perceptions are of meeting again. That is a much broader topic than going to the movies. But I think society will ultimately want to normalize. To return to the pub; to soccer games; to concerts; and yes to the cinema.

Festivals are an especially interesting aspect to consider, because the festival experience is so communal. Festivals are about the audience that comes together for a shared experience, and the discussions that take place in audience questions and answers and between screenings. They bring together audiences with talent and industry like nothing else. I hope this year's fall festivals will play an important role in establishing a return to normalcy, because I know that many movie fans will want to return to that very specific kind of experience.

BFI Flare was one of the first festivals in the world to weather the storm of unfolding crisis. I had been on the job a couple of weeks at the time, and my focus was very much on future strategy. Things changed so fast that, even as little as three or five days before the festival, it seemed plausible enough that he ran unhindered. Almost overnight, the thinking changed and it became clear that the festival would no longer be viable in its traditional form.

It's a testament to the ingenuity of Tricia Tuttle, director of BFI Festivals and her team, as well as the BFI Player digital team, who, 48 hours after having a conversation about the potential to play some of Flare's titles online, Tricia was talking to filmmakers and securing a program for that eventuality. It's not uncommon for festivals these days to have a strong online component, but that Flare has secured as many new titles as it did, nine in all, was certainly unprecedented. And we ensure a series of live questions and answers with the filmmakers to accompany the films.

As far as the London Film Festival is concerned, we are planning scenarios for many eventualities right now. Everything from happening in the traditional, traditional way, to running online, and what the outlook for studios and dealers would look like in October if social distancing continues.

I think my job is to look for opportunities and talk constructively about how we can restore a certain appearance of normalcy in the fastest, safest and most comprehensive way possible. But in a crisis like this, no one can afford to be naive about the magnitude of the challenge, let alone me. It is a line that I am treading every day, but the way the industry has come together to face this challenge has given me great cause for optimism.