Best cheap home gym equipment in 2020

Exercising is one of the best ways to keep yourself busy – it's productive, it's time-consuming, and it can give you a chance to make absolutely insufferable online postings. Plus, there's also a medical purpose: By being physically active, you can get some of those "endorphins" I've heard so much about.

But: exercising only counts if you do it and do it effectively.

Here are the training accessories that I have been using. Hopefully they work for you, too.

A Foam roller It is the best accessory for taking your muscle work seriously: It can help relieve muscle tension, pain and inflammation, while helping to increase your range of motion.

This not only helps prevent injury, it's a restorative way to activate parts of your workouts that you might otherwise miss out on. It is a great tool for posture, back pain and general stretching, for warming up or cooling down.

Everyone who exercises suffers a small injury, from time to time: something annoying, annoying, that drives them crazy. Protecting yourself may not seem exciting, but it's worth it. Invest in yourself; You will be glad you did.

On sale, Hanes Compression Shorts They are, if not the best in the business, the best way to invest $ 7 in your physical health and at the same time secure your emergency underwear all in one.

Reduce sweat and chafing. It matters: if you know it, you know it.

Protein is a staple of any good workout, but getting it cheap and well can be difficult.

Sure, you could get protein powder, but I'm a fool for RXbars. These are hearty snacks, real food, not a supplement, that use recognizable ingredients to savor, well, well.

The sea salt chocolate bar is its best flavor. When (or if) you get tired of them, you can try much more.

The last element is the least essential and the most fun: the headband.

If a band It can help prevent sweat from getting into your eyes or glasses. And yes, keep your hair back if it's longer.

But the real benefit of the sweatband is psychological.

When I used to "work" in an "office" I went to a "gym" to exercise. To make sure that I really do that on the days I was supposed to, I would instantly put on sweatpants, creating a physical reminder and making it easier to start suddenly. Now, all barriers are broken in our lives. There's no gym, no office, and we're already in sweatpants.

So I wear a sweat band. It is a physical reminder of your intentions. And when you're bored and restless, which you will be, believe me, it can give you an extra boost for the workout of your choice.

Also, it looks better on social media.