Ben Higgins defends sleeping arrangements with fiance Jessica Clarke

Ben Higgins he is defending his sleeping arrangements with his fiancée Jessica Clarke.
The Bachelor Star spoke about the rumor on the matter during the Monday episode of The almost famous Ben and Ashley I podcast.
The topic first came up during last week's episode of Nick Viallpodcast Viall's archives. At one point, Higgins was asked if he and Clarke slept together or if they were sleeping in separate beds until they were married.
"Separated," Higgins replied.
He then added that they had been sleeping in separate beds while distancing themselves socially at their parents' home.
"It is like a level of respect and also, for example, what is the logistics," he said.
Higgins was also asked if he and Clarke had had sex last week, or if they expect to have sex until they get married.
"Yes, you're right. So definitely not this week and not in the last year and a half," Higgins replied.
During his talk with Ashley IaconettiHiggins acknowledged that it was "strange to have this as a dinner conversation for his family, my family, Jess and me," but said it was still a "healthy conversation."
"We are excited about this decision," he added later. "It has been the healthiest decision for us. I think people are confused about it or like to say, 'What the hell is going on here?' Is the decision we made that we thought was best for us as a couple to allow ourselves the healthiest relationship. And we wanted to do that because we knew we had something special, and we wanted to do some things personally to make sure we were preparing for the greatest success. And this is one of the decisions that we have made, and it's been really good for us. "
Ben Higgins / Instagram
While Higgins noted that "it might not be for everyone," he said "it has been healthy and it has been great,quot; for him and his future wife.
"We are really excited about what the future holds," said Higgins, who proposed to Clarke last month. "I mean it has worked so far. We are happily committed to having a great time."
Higgins was previously committed to Lauren Bushnell, whom he fell in love with in his season of The Bachelor. However, the two separated in 2017. Bushnell is now married to the country singer. Chris Lane. In fact, fans saw the couple appear in the Monday episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart.
To listen to the full episode of the podcast, watch iHeartRadio.
