Ben Higgins defends sleeping arrangements with fiance Jessica Clarke

Ben Higgins he is defending his sleeping arrangements with his fiancée Jessica Clarke.

The Bachelor Star spoke about the rumor on the matter during the Monday episode of The almost famous Ben and Ashley I podcast.

The topic first came up during last week's episode of Nick Viallpodcast Viall's archives. At one point, Higgins was asked if he and Clarke slept together or if they were sleeping in separate beds until they were married.

"Separated," Higgins replied.

He then added that they had been sleeping in separate beds while distancing themselves socially at their parents' home.

"It is like a level of respect and also, for example, what is the logistics," he said.

Higgins was also asked if he and Clarke had had sex last week, or if they expect to have sex until they get married.

"Yes, you're right. So definitely not this week and not in the last year and a half," Higgins replied.

During his talk with Ashley IaconettiHiggins acknowledged that it was "strange to have this as a dinner conversation for his family, my family, Jess and me," but said it was still a "healthy conversation."