Bella Hadid cut her own explosions during the Coronavirus lockdown – See the skin

Bella Hadid is going through the Coronavirus quarantine with her family on her Pennsylvania farm and it seems she is returning to a simpler stage of life. Now that she is away from the hustle and bustle of being a top model, flying the world and covering magazines around the world, Bella is doing simple things like gardening, spending time with her family while distancing herself from social and even cut yours. hair! Many women across the country are struggling now that they can no longer go to the salon or keep up with their professional beauty routines. Many women are frustrated that they cannot fix their nails or even remove their artificial nails, they cannot retouch their roots or maintain their hair color treatments, or even maintain their botox or other cosmetic filler procedures.

This has not proven to be a problem for Bella, who embraced her natural beauty and even spent the day working hard with her mother, Yolanda, planting lavender in her family's garden. Dressed in a face mask, a camouflage shirt, and black jeans, Bella was not afraid to contact her country.

Bella shared photos of herself showing off her gardening skills with her 30.1 million Instagram followers and included a video. She revealed that they planted 1,500 lavender plants!

You can check out the video and photos Bella Hadid shared about her Pennsylvania gardening below.

Fans were stunned by Bella Hadid's next post, where she wore an orange crop top with comfortable white pants. Her hair was tied back in a high ponytail and she wore long swept bangs. She didn't choose to caption the photo, but stylist Jen Atkin of Jen Atkin left the comment: "She hits."

The look is flattering for Bella, and judging from her gardening photos, it looks like she cut some of her hair, too.

Bella is known for having medium long and long hair. Now her hair appears to be chin-length with bangs.

Although many models and celebrities wear hair extensions, wigs, and dye their hair, it's hard to know for sure how long Bella's real hair had before the Coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think about the way Bella Hadid is handling her quarantine?

Do you like Bella Hadid's bangs?



