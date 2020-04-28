Belinda Carlisle's unsealed audiobook review

Image: Getty Image: Getty

One of my favorite things to do right now is listens to celebrities read their memoirs. This would be an expensive habit, but because of the ability to verify them for free and practically through the library. I both recommend trying it out (I was able to sign up online to get a Brooklyn Public Library Card in a matter of minutes) and I'm begging you not to, as I don't want you jumping in front of me in the line of hundreds of celebrities. memories I plan to read during my long daily pandemic walk. But whatever it is, I guess it wouldn't be fair of me to hog all the fun. Walking around and listening to celebrities describe their lives (sometimes just jabbering, actually) is a hobby I learned as a direct result of quarantined life, but I can't imagine giving it up "when things get back to normal." or whatever they come back. I am hooked.

I've been consuming memories of celebrities like Belinda Carlisle apparently He used cocaine for much of his career. I swallow fat rails of confession and humbleboast daily. Jessica Simpson Memories He was amazing and endearing (he cries a lot!). Leah Remini is great not only as a story from an unorthodox Hollywood career, but as a Scientology exhibit. I didn't really like Demi Moore, because I thought she was largely dispassionate – she moved around as much as a girl and talks about Hollywood being like yet another school where she had to figure out the hierarchical order and navigate, which is to say that she really doesn't seem take it seriously Your office. But I suppose it was useful for being so revealing, after all. I am listening to Rosie Pérez now, and I find him terribly tedious. Lasts 11 hours (the average celebrity audiobook it lasts for about seven hours, in my limited experience) and is packed with anecdotes showing prodigious photographic memory. Complete conversations from his childhood, including changing expressions and body language, complicated emotional trajectories, and exchanges that he didn't even have access to take up so much space. I have been three hours and he is still 4 years old. Because memory, especially distant memory, doesn't work the way it is presented in Perez's book, listening to it makes me wonder (although I think the great features of his childhood are incredibly difficult and cruel). Overall, it feels like a waste of time, it could have been cut a lot. I love Rosie, so I am especially disappointed.

So far, however, singer Belinda Carlisle's 2010 memoir, Unsealed lipsIt has been my favorite. I always thought it was the best. One of my first memories is looking at the cover of his band, the first album of Go-Gos, The beauty and the Beat. I think that's why, to this day, a woman with a towel wrapped around her head in a clay mask oozes glamor, in my opinion. In Unsealed lips, Carlisle tells the story of rising from a rocky childhood to becoming a fixture of the Los Angeles punk scene, and then quickly sells to go pop once signed. (She reports that it took the album's widespread popularity to warm her and her bandmates to the more accessible sound they produced on The beauty and the Beat.)

I posted some clips of her reading on my Instagram stories and people rightly pointed out to me that she sounds like Siri. It is surprising to hear it so primitive and appropriate as to sound virtually robotic. as she told stories of total abandonment in which the hot guys kissed and snorted lots of cocaine. She used to have coke FedExed to her from "a boy in a photo lab on Santa Monica Boulevard."

I mean, she really loved cocaine. "My party ability didn't seem to have any limits," he reports. Her book shows what she tells.

His speech is so rigid that it sometimes reminds me of Jan Brady, like when he described a Go-Gos show as a "very hard party."

And the years did nothing to lessen her popular girl affection. She remembers her bandmate Jane Wiedlin, the rhythmic guitarist and key songwriter for Go-Gos, who wanted to sing solo. "Unfortunately for her, the Go-Gos was based on the look and sound of a lead singer. And that belonged to me," is Carlisle's ice cream. response to the very idea of ​​sharing vocal duties.

She talks a lot about her weight. She was teased in elementary school and then in the press once she was famous. Disordered feeding occurred. She says that when Madonna's "Papa Don’t Preach" video came out, she was very jealous because Madonna looked very skinny in the accompanying video.

But I love how she brings it back: “I never felt pretty enough, thin enough, or good enough. My fans didn't agree. "Here the rock star's ego almost sounds like a punchline, and I find it so endearing

Carlisyou He has a gift for non-sequitur. After Go-Gos released three albums, he only managed to save around $ 20,000, thanks to all the parties. "I had flown that God only knows how much money on drugs, travel, clothing and even a racehorse." She never elaborates on the racehorse; she just wants us to know that she had one. I'm fascinated. Similarly, she tells a story about hitching a private jet ride with the police after opening for them. When they started to roll on the runway, an engine caught fire and trampled members of the Police, including Sting, who rushed down from what she thought was a besieged plane. "Hey, the lesson is simple: You don't want to panic around me because I'm going to run you over." And scene. The way she reads all of this creates a strange tone: you can't even tell what she does that. All I could do was laugh.

But Unsealed lipsThe extreme reality of events is ultimately a fortress. Carlisle doesn't shy away from harsh truths, and isn't even afraid to reveal information that strangers can easily judge her by (she says she had a glass of wine every day during her pregnancy with her son Duke). She talks about being angry at the negative reviews of her fourth solo album, Live your life be free (the first to generate unsuccessful singles in the US), while allowing critics to have a point.

I was quite surprised that his low point occurred in 2005, long after his heyday of the 80s, when he hid in a London hotel room for three days on a cocaine binge. After that, she became sober. Before, he went so far as to snort cocaine in the boys' bathroom when he dropped Duke off at school. "I knew I was in a nightmare when I was rising above the accessories intended for children and I got high, but I couldn't stop," he recalls. “I had to stand in line before walking home. I couldn't try any other way. "

I thought it was responsible to portray both sides of the drug he loved and kicked – you understand how it became a problem much better when you understand why it was so much fun doing it in the first place. Ripe and well balanced things. I think the measure of a memory is often the way you come out thinking about its author. I always loved Belinda Carlisle and now I love her a little more.

PS This story about her running around Rio for coke and eventually getting half an ounce is fucking wild: