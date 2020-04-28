Belgians are told to eat potato chips twice a week to save the potato industry – BGR

Belgian food officials plead with citizens to eat potato chips at least twice a week in a bid to boost the failing potato industry.

Demand for potatoes has decreased as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and now around 750,000 tons of potatoes are expected to remain unprocessed.

We have seen all the more obvious results of the new coronavirus pandemic, including blockades, social distancing, company closings, and people losing their jobs. As the crisis drags on, industries you may never think of reveal that they are struggling in the face of the pandemic, and for many different reasons.

In Belgium, the virus has affected not only citizens, but also the country's potato industry. In fact, things have gotten so bad that officials in the potato industry in the country are begging citizens to eat potato chips at least twice a week in hopes of propping up the demand for vegetables that has dramatically declined in last weeks.

How CNBC Romain Cools, secretary general of Belgapom, the governing body of the Belgian potato industry, reports that some 750,000 tonnes of potatoes are likely to go wrong due to lack of demand. No one could have predicted the effects of the pandemic months ago, and now groups like Belgapom are doing everything possible to ensure that the wealth of food at hand is not wasted.

"We are working with supermarkets to see if we can launch a campaign asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating potato chips, especially frozen potatoes, twice a week during the coronavirus crisis," said Cools. CNBC. "What we are trying to do is avoid food waste, because every lost potato is a loss."

The pandemic relatively affected Belgium despite being a smaller country. About 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been counted in Belgium, and more than 7,000 deaths have resulted. The country has been in a state of blockade with mandatory orders to stay home since mid-March. Getting people to start eating more potato chips may offer a little temporary boost to Belgium's potato industry, but there is no quick fix for any of this.

"To be honest, the effect on potato consumption will probably last for months, and we can only try to find solutions where the solutions are, for us in Belgium, that could be driving domestic consumption," said Cools. "We have also asked farmers not to plant as many potatoes for next season because we believe this season will take a few extra months of next year by postponing processing."

Meanwhile, the surplus of potatoes is sent to food banks and countries in Europe and even Africa, where they face food shortages. We will not know the full impact of the pandemic on many food industries until a vaccine and treatment programs are implemented and life begins to return to normal.

