Belgian fighter jets intercept Russian planes off the Estonian coast – Defense Blog

On Tuesday, the Belgian Air Force reported that its fighter jets intercepted Russian A-50 Mainstay early warning and control planes (AEW & C) and an AN-26 transport plane while flying off the Estonian coast.

The interception of the A-50 Mainstay flying off the Estonian coast took place on Saturday 25 and the An-26 military transport plane on Tuesday 28.

The Russian planes were intercepted by Belgian F-16 fighters and escorted accordingly.

NATO regularly intercepts Russian planes that do not maintain radio contact on their flights between the Kaliningrad enclave, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and the Russian mainland.

This morning a # A50 Mainstay did not comply with international flight regulations when flying off the Estonian coast. Was intercepted by @BeAirForce #F 16‘Sy escorted accordingly. the @EjercitoAire will take care of #NATOBAP soon, but we remain vigilant! #wearenato pic.twitter.com/QtglvzRX1B Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission – Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) April 27, 2020

Last week, a video was also posted taken by the Lithuanian-based Belgian air force F-16 intercepting Russian planes over the Baltic Sea.

According to www.lrt.lt, the Russian planes were "maneuvering in international airspace by flying over the USS Donald Cook, a destroyer of the 6th Navy Fleet currently operating in the Baltic Sea off the Lithuanian coast."