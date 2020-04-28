BBC relives Alan Bennett's show with Likes by Jodie Comer – Up News Info

The BBC has dusted off the famous series of playwrights of the British Alan Bennett Talking heads monologues and is remaking them for the era of the coronavirus with a cast that draws attention.

Killing Eva actress Jodie Comer, SherlockMartin Freeman and the future star of The crown Imelda Staunton is among those involved in the project, which will breathe new life into the BAFTA-winning show that ran for two seasons in 1988 and a decade later in 1998.

Talking heads It will be produced by the London Theater Company for BBC One and supervised by Bennett's longtime collaborator Sir Nicholas Hytner. The plan is to make 12 episodes, 10 of which will be filmed monologues for the original series and two new stories Bennett sent to Hytner last year.

Auditions and rehearsals have been held at Zoom, but the series will be filmed in ready-made sets at Elstree Studios, with a slim cast and crew observing the UK's stringent measures of social distancing. Production will begin on Tuesday, and filming will take place over two weeks. Hytner directs three episodes.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Maxine Peak and Sarah Lancashire are also among the cast, and Hytner told The Times newspaper that all the actors agreed to take on the 40-minute monologues within 24 hours of being addressed.

Bennett said: "In such difficult circumstances, the BBC should choose to trace both series of Talking headsAnd producing two brand new ones is a convenience and a great compliment. I hope that a new generation of actors will get and bring as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago. ”

Hytner said the series represents the best of the British television and film industry. "Everyone involved has been working in an unprecedented way, rigorously observing social estrangement, completely rethinking the ways of making movies that until a few weeks ago seemed routine," he said. "Filming will never bring any of us closer, but I hope it will reach millions of viewers in any other way."

BBC drama controller Piers Wenger added: "Covid-19 has wiped out drama production in the UK, but it has also posed a challenge: how do we adhere to restrictions and at the same time provide British viewers get a chance to lose themselves in great stories in this time of national need? Full of insight, ingenuity, boldness and compassion, these are stories of individual lives, but one of great resonance. "

Talking heads It is produced by Hytner and Kevin Loader for the London Theater Company, and co-produced by Steve Clark Hall. Executive producers are Nick Starr and Anthony Jones for the London Theater Company, and Wenger for the BBC. BBC Studios provides study space.

The BBC said the series will air on BBC One in the "coming months."

The episodes and their original artists:

A chip in the sugar

Martin Freeman (originally starring Alan Bennett in 1988)

A lady of letters

Imelda Staunton (originally starring Patricia Routledge in 1988)

Bed between the lentils

Lesley Manville (originally starring Maggie Smith 1988)

Soldier in

Harriet Walter (originally starring Stephanie Cole in 1988)

Your great opportunity

Jodie Comer (originally starring Julie Walters in 1988)

Miss Fozzard finds her feet

Maxine Peake (originally starring Patricia Routledge in 1998)

The hand of God

Kristin Scott Thomas (originally starring Eileen Atkins in 1998)

Playing sandwiches

Lucian Msamati (originally starring David Haig in 1998)

The outside dog

Rochenda Sandall (originally starring Julie Walters in 1998)

Nights in the garden of Spain

Tamsin Greig (originally starring Penélope Wilton in 1998)

The sanctuary (new)

Monica Dolan

An ordinary woman (new)

Sarah Lancashire