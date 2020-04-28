BBC Drama Boss Piers Wenger on the resumption of shooting after Coronavirus – Up News Info

BBC drama controller Piers Wenger has shed light on the British broadcaster's plans for the cameras to return to high-end scripted shows after the coronavirus crash.

Wenger said that "the world of television has been turned upside down" by the pandemic and that it is working on "big logistical questions" about how to increase production again after most of its slate for 2020 and early 2021 went out. saw caught in crisis.

Shows included Peaky Blinders, Duty fulfillment and soap EastEnders They have been detained, but Wenger said he is in regular dialogue with producers and their contemporaries in the UK and the US. USA on ways to safely resume filming.

Speaking as part of a series of YouTube conversations with UK television bosses who are hosting the Edinburgh Television Festival, he said he will focus on managing actor production clashes, telling stories that do not involve international travel, and taking advantage of the "producer wit". "

While he said it was too early to come up with fully formed solutions, he suggested that the BBC could be open-minded about ideas including "quarantining actors and crew to allow actors to interact in the same space" if the measures social distancing are still in force. This will be even more pertinent when filming abroad is necessary, he said.

Wenger's team has taken note of the camera tricks used in Australian soap. Neighbors to make the actors look closer together, although he made it clear that continued BBC dramas like EastEnders and Victim, "they are not at that point yet".

He added that the BBC "will learn a lot" by remaking Talking heads, a series of 12 monologues by the British playwright Alan Bennett that will star characters like Jodie Comer. The series is being filmed at Elstree Studios from today and will observe the strict UK closing rules, but Wenger said the restrictions have become apparent very quickly.

Moving theater stages is difficult without breaking the rules of social distancing, for example, while hairdressing, makeup, and costume artists cannot touch actors. “That inevitably slows down a takedown, so those very practical challenges become clearer. Until you can put two actors together on a set, it will be very difficult to do drama normally, "Wenger said.

Like his counterpart on Pay TV broadcaster Sky, Cameron Roach, Wenger said his focus will shift from the international drama to telling more local stories in the short term. "We will undoubtedly spend more on shows filmed in the UK due to restrictions that will go beyond the blockade." We are really going to lean on a variety of stories set across the UK, ”he said.

In the long term, Wenger said viewers will want to tell big, ambitious stories. "We are going to look for ideas that play with people's sense of fun, mischief and provocation. We are going to look for a really entertaining, big rim of their seat, roller coaster drama," he said, adding that people "want to be taken away. of their worlds. "