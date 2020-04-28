Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan reject Hungama 2

In a career spanning more than three decades, Priyadarshan has directed more than 95 films in various Indian languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. He is best known for his films in the south such as Kanchivaram, Kaalapani, Oppam, and Thenmavin Kombath. His notable Hindi films include Virasat, Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others. In 2005, he had two of his own films, Kyon Ki and Garam Masala, released the same day.

Now Priyadarshan will return to Hindi cinema after a hiatus, with Hungama 2, a sequel to one of his most beloved Hungama movies (2003). The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezan Jaffery, and Pranitha Subhash. The filmmaker revealed to a newspaper and told them that his first choice for the male lead was actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan or Sidharth Malhotra. However, they rejected the offer. He said: "I did not go directly to meet them, but my concept was narrated to many actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra. They all refused to make the film (Hungama 2). Now I am working with Meezaan. Maybe, they thought I'm an old-fashioned director because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years. They seemed disinterested. They don't say it to your face. " He added: "I don't like to beg actors and prefer to work with someone who believes in me. A lot of times, when you ask an actor to make a movie, they show you respect, offer you coffee, and kindly avoid you … Maybe they don't trust you. "

Hungama 2 was set to release in May, but with the crash, the movie's release was postponed indefinitely.