Award-winning director Tony "1776" was 81 years old – Up News Info

Peter H. Hunt, who won a Tony Award for his directing in 1969 of the now classic musical 1776 directed the 1972 film version and numerous episodes of CBS " Touched by an angel, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 81 years old.

Hunt's death was reported by his wife, Barbette Hunt, to the Los Angeles Times. Hunt was the uncle of actress Helen Hunt.

A Broadway lighting designer for much of the 1960s (Annie grab your gun, Noel Coward's sweet potato), Hunt made his breakthrough as a director with great success 1776, the Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone revolutionary war era musical. The original Broadway cast included stars in the making like William Daniels, Betty Buckley and, like Thomas Jefferson, Ken Howard. Ronald Holgate, like Richard Henry Lee, won the Tony Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, while the production itself won Best Musical. Hunt won a Tony for his direction.

Set during the 1776 Continental Congress that led to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the musical was performed in three theaters on Broadway from March 1969 to February 1972. A Broadway revival of the musical, directed by Diane Paulus (Small jagged pill) had been scheduled to open this spring in a partnership between the Roundabout Theater Company and the American Repertory Theater, but was postponed until next spring due to the closure of COVID-19.

William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Ken Howard

‘1776’ (1972)

Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock



Many of the original Broadway cast members, including Daniels, Howard, and Howard Da Silva, reprized their performances for the 1972 film version of Hunt.

If the director's Broadway career didn't immediately deliver on its initial promise, four productions would come and go pretty quickly, until 1997 The Scarlet Pimpernel Musical, which lasted for several years: Hunt, a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, would establish himself as a strong presence in theater development and as a prolific and former television director. He met with 1776Ken Howard in the 1973 series Adam's Rib, directed episodes of the 1975 comedy series Mel Brooks When things were rotten, the 1989 pilot episode of Baywatch and almost 40 episodes of the fantasy series Roma Downey Touched by an angel between 1996 and 2003.

From the mid-1980s to 1995, Hunt was artistic director of the prestigious and influential Williamstown Theater Festival, and continued to direct productions there until the 2003s. The Threepenny Opera and Seagull.

Among other television credits, Hunt produced and directed acclaimed adaptations in the 1980s of Mark Twain. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Life in the Mississippi, The Innocents Abroad and The mysterious stranger.

Hunt is survived by his wife, son Max, daughters Daisy and Amy, and brother George. Her late brother Gordon was Helen Hunt's father.