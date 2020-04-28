As reopening begins, 25% occupancy limit is challenging for restaurants and for cities that apply it – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Kostas Lazanas is developing strategies for a new design for his restaurant in Rowlett.

"We take tape measure and make sure the tables are six feet apart," he said.

Lazanas believes that he will not be able to seat more than five tables at a time when Opa! Greek Taverna reopens its dining room on Friday, under the 25% occupancy cap of Governor Greg Abbott's executive mandate.

The restaurant is taking reservations to try and keep those tables full, but Lazanas doubts his business is profitable serving so few customers. "We are definitely not doing this to make money," he said.

He hopes it's only a matter of weeks before the limit is raised. “My whole life revolves around cooking for people. I am happy that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel because last week there was no light at the end of the tunnel. "

The governor's order allows restaurants, stores, shopping malls, and movie theaters to resume business as long as they meet the occupancy limit, which McKinney Mayor George Fuller admits will be difficult to enforce.

Fuller says his city will not send code enforcement officers to companies to count customers unless it receives a complaint. "When people see that people are not complying, we are going to hear about it. We do it now," he said.

The governor's order overrides Fuller's, which closed many businesses in McKinney and restricted meetings there. Fuller called Abbott's gradual reopening a "measured,quot; approach that balanced economic interests with public safety.

However, the mayor said he expected the number of COVID-19 cases to increase as a result of the reopens.

"If not, it means that everything we have done in the past few months has been in vain," Fuller said. "I don't think we can hope to open things up and not see an increase. What it hopefully mitigates is our biggest test and our biggest follow-up on contacts."

Back at Rowlett, Lazanas says that he is not a medical expert, but he is following all the government's recommendations to keep his clients safe. You are ready to regain a sense of normal life, even if it means taking some extraordinary action in the short term.

Pushing forward, he said, "We have to start somewhere and we have to start some time."