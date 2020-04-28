Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announces retirement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced his plan to retire from the department beginning in June 2020, culminating a nearly 26-year, 23-year career in the city of Arlington.

Chief Johnson was recently a finalist for the Plano Chief of Police position that went to Chief Ed Drain in January.

Chief Johnson joined Arlington in 1997 and quickly rose through the ranks before being named acting chief of police in 2012, the Arlington Police Department said in a press release Monday night.

City manager Trey Yelverton named Johnson chief of police in 2013, leading the police department of the 48th largest city in the United States.

Under Chief Johnson's leadership, the department has earned a national reputation as a leading law enforcement agency in promoting community policing, procedural justice, and protecting the civil rights of all individuals. Chief Johnson served as Chairman of the 2015-2018 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Human and Civil Rights Committee and was elected as IACP Vice President General in 2018, a position he still holds. Chief Johnson also currently serves on the executive board of the Association of Chiefs of Large Cities (MCCA).

"I am honored to have served as the chief of police for this great department for so many years," said Police Chief Will Johnson. “No one can be truly effective without community support, effective political leadership, and a dedicated workforce. I was grateful to experience all three, and by working together, we have improved our community. ”

A retirement ceremony will be announced in the future.