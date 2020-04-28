Argentina imposes the toughest travel ban in America, banning flights until September 1

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina on Monday banned all sales of commercial flight tickets through September, one of the world's toughest coronavirus travel bans, prompting an industry outcry that the new measure will put too much pressure on airlines and airports.
Although the country's borders have been closed since March, the new decree, signed by the National Civil Aviation Administration, goes further by prohibiting until September 1 the sale and purchase of commercial flights to, from or within Argentina.
Many South American countries, including Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, have banned all commercial flights for the time being, but none have extended their timeline to Argentina. The United States, Brazil, and Canada have imposed restrictions, but not direct prohibitions.
"The problem was that the airlines sold tickets without having authorization to travel to Argentine soil," said a spokesman for President Alberto Fernández.
The ban would put pressure on Latam Airlines Group, which has a significant national operation in Argentina, and has been seeking help from multiple governments. Argentina's largest airline, Aerolíneas Argentinas, is state-owned and could survive as long as the government is willing to subsidize it.
The ban would also affect small low-cost airlines that have grown rapidly in Argentina with the support of former President Mauricio Macri.
Argentina's decision prompted industry groups, including ALTA, which is lobbying on behalf of Latin American airlines, to warn that the decree represented "imminent and substantial risk,quot; for thousands of jobs in Argentina.
Mr Fernández's spokesman said, however, that the decision was the result of a "consensus between the government and the airline industry," and that the September 1 deadline had been agreed with the airlines.
Argentina has been under a national blockade since March 20. The government over the weekend extended the quarantine to May 10, but said it had managed to reduce the rate of new cases.
The country has 3,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 192 deaths.