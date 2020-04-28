Apple Maps Now Shows COVID-19 Test Sites

Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 test sites in all 50 states and Puerto Rico (via TechCrunch) When you search using terms like "COVID-19 test,quot; or "coronavirus test,quot;, the places that offer COVID-19 tests will be marked on your map. If you start typing COVID-19 in the search bar, you'll also see the search term "Test COVID-19,quot; appear at the top of your search bar, just like what you would see if you started typing something like "groceries,quot; or "coffee shops,quot;.

Apple's information cards for test sites include the site's hours, address, and phone number, as well as a warning that "the COVID-19 test may require a doctor's referral and an appointment at the center "and a link to the website of the healthcare provider offering the test.

Apple launched a portal to allow healthcare providers to submit their information

New test sites on Apple Maps follow Apple, which launched a web portal last week to allow hospitals and healthcare providers to submit their information to be displayed on Apple Maps, which was discovered by 9to5Mac.

Google began listing COVID-19 test centers in search results for much of the US. USA On April 17, and as part of those results, you can see the test centers near you on a map, except if you live in Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, or Pennsylvania. But it seems the search company doesn't show as many test centers when you search for them directly on Google Maps as Apple does on Apple Maps.

Apple's app shows multiple test centers in Portland, OR (where I live) and in New York City, while Google Maps search for test centers didn't show any in any location, for example, despite showing numerous test centers in New York City on the map in the search results. Google tells you The edge who is working to bring test center information to Google Maps in addition to search results.

Apple has also made some updates to its mobility trends site, including adding more cities like Las Vegas, New Orleans, Portland, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Apple and Google have also partnered on a coronavirus tracking system that will be integrated into iOS and Android.

Update April 28, 9:08 PM ET: Clarified that Google displays test centers on maps in search results, but does not display as many centers when you search for them on Google Maps.