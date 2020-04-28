Apple Maps Now Shows Coronavirus Test Locations in the US USA – BGR

Apple opened a web portal for hospitals and laboratories to send information about COVID-19 test locations earlier this month.

On Tuesday, test locations for COVID-19 began appearing on Apple Maps in the US. USA

Some locations are providing COVID-19 diagnostic tests as well as antibody tests.

There are countless obstacles that we will have to overcome before we can expect life to return to normal, and one of them is testing as many people as possible. The more people tested, the more data we have, and those who test positive can isolate themselves to make sure they don't infect anyone else. And while we may never scale up to evaluate as many Americans as we should test daily, capacity has expanded rapidly.

But despite the avalanche of evidence in the US. USA In the last few days, knowing whether or not to get tested and where to get tested remains disappointing and will likely change depending on who you call. There are good news. Starting Tuesday afternoon, COVID-19 test locations are displayed on Apple Maps, which should take some guesswork out of the operation for those who need to be tested.

Earlier this month, Apple opened a web portal for healthcare providers, labs, and other companies to post details of COVID-19 test locations that would eventually be on Apple Maps. In the weeks after the portal's debut, Apple apparently received enough data to show the first wave of locations to the public. If you open the Maps app and tap the search bar, "Test COVID-19,quot; should be the first suggestion on the list. Touching it will display all of the hospitals, labs, and other testing locations in your general vicinity.

Once you choose a location, you will see the following notification regarding the COVID-19 test: "The COVID-19 test may require a referral from a physician and an appointment at the testing center." In other words, be sure to call ahead before showing up at the front door waiting to be screened. In addition to the diagnostic test, which determines whether or not you are actively infected, some locations also offer antibody tests, which will let you know if you have had previous exposure to the virus and have since created an antibody for it and potentially immunity.

The more tools that are available to the general public, the better. People with symptoms or concerns now have one more tool to turn to when they want to find out where they should go to get tested. The shipping portal is also open, which presumably means more locations will be added in the future.

