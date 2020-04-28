Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati celebrate 3 years of Baahubali 2



On April 28, 2017, India had witnessed a magnum opus that rocked the box office like never before. SS Rajamouli's epic drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion launched today three years ago. The film had opened to a large number and remains the highest grossing film at the box office. The film stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in their iconic roles.



Netizens have been flooding timelines with posts about the movie and hashtags like # 3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 and # 3YrsForHistoricBaahubali2 have been trending on social media. Anushka Shetty turned to social media to share a poster for the film and thanked her fans for their love. Tamannaah shared a heartfelt note remembering the first day of the movie's sets. While Rana Daggubati shared some interesting images from the sets and thanked everyone for spilling their love on the film.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Check out their posts here …