Angelina Jolie talks about her and Brad Pitt's struggles while quarantined with six children

As it turned out, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are just like all the parents who are trying to figure it out as they go through this unprecedented time.

Jolie wrote a beautiful and personal letter to all struggling parents who have to find activities and manage homeschooling during the established shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jolie spoke to other families as she shared her experience as a mother who is at home with her six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The actress and humanitarian is raising the clan with her ex-husband Pitt, who lives just steps from her. The brothers have spent their time between their mother's and father's Hollywood homes.

In a column for Hour magazine, Jolie wrote: "Dear parents,

I'm thinking of you. I imagine how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much do you want to bring your loved ones through this. How you care How you plan How you smile for them, when inside you feel like sometimes you're breaking. "

Jolie also stated: “It was not a very stable youth. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone's mother. I remember the decision to be a father. It was not difficult to love. It was not difficult to dedicate myself to someone and something bigger than my life. What was difficult was knowing that from now on, it needed to be me to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work. From food to school to medicine. Whatever comes. And be patient.

She went on to say, “I realized that I stopped daydreaming constantly, instead of always being ready for any interruption in what I was doing or thinking to respond to a need. It was a new skill to acquire.

So now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. Everyone hopes to be able to do everything right, respond to all needs, and stay calm and positive. ”

He concluded by saying: "One thing that has helped me is knowing that this is impossible. It is wonderful to discover that your children do not want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing the best you can. In fact, the more space they have to be great Where you are weak, they will become stronger. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it is the team you build. And in a way, they are also raising you. They grow together. "

Fans are delighted that Pitt and Jolie are handling this matter as mature adults who put their children's well-being above all else.



