Anchor will now allow you to make video calls on audio podcasts

Anchor, a Spotify-owned podcasting app, will now allow you to take recordings of your video calls and chats and convert them into podcasts (via TechCrunch) If you've been doing a regular Zoom meeting with your friends to talk about Animal Crossing: New Horizons City layouts, for example, this new tool could help you turn those conversations into a podcast that you can post and share.

However, it is important to note that all Anchor is doing here is allowing you to upload a file from a video recording and extract the Audio out of that file. Anchor says the new tool works on the web and supports .mp4 and .mov loads.

Anchor supports .mp4 and .mov uploads

However, to actually get the recordings, you will have to record your video call yourself, and the process for doing so varies depending on the video service you are using. The Anchor announcement post points to instructions on how to get video recordings for Google Meet, Zoom, Instagram Live, Skype, FaceTime and Twitch. Anchor also says that you won't be able to upload a YouTube video directly to the platform, but you can upload the raw video file of the YouTube video to Anchor if you have it.

The new tool is Anchor's latest feature to help encourage people to start a podcast. Anchor introduced a way to record a podcast from a browser, even without an account, on March 24.