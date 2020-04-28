An easy spicy carrot salad recipe that is fast, fresh and foolproof

Amidst all the sanitation, mask-stitching, job hunting, and budgeting our new normal, it's easy to forget that it's beginning to be a glorious Colorado spring. This recipe for joining will remind you. Eat it outdoors if you can.

Spicy carrot salad

Yes, you can even use those semi frozen carrots you just found in the back of the refrigerator drawer. Just give them a good overhaul, cut away the blemishes and then rub them in, not peel them off (most vitamins are just under the skin). All measurements in this recipe are "more or less,quot;, and you can substitute ingredients at will, savoring as you go. If the dried fruit you are using is a little wrinkled and old, soak it first in the vinegar for an hour. Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

3 cups of grated carrots

2/3 cup unsweetened Greek yogurt without sugar

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, sherry or red wine

½ cup raisins, currants, raisins, or dates

½ cup walnuts or walnuts, chopped into large pieces.

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of maple syrup or honey

Addresses

Combine the first six ingredients and mix well. Taste; add maple syrup or honey to taste. Cold.

Do your thing:

Try a flavorful version with spices and turmeric from Asia or the Middle East.

Try dried apricots and dried cashews instead of raisins and walnuts.

Increase vitamins with grated broccoli or parsnips.

Mix in a little cooked quinoa or chia seeds to increase protein.

