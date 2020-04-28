Amy Schumer tells it all in a personal interview with Howard Stern

Amy Schumer is ready to tell it like it is.
In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, comedian, and actress appeared on SiriusXM for a candid interview with Howard Stern.
While seeking refuge at a friend's home near Martha & # 39; s Vineyard, Amy discussed many of her upcoming projects, including a new special with HBO Max called Waiting for amy and their next Food Network cooking show, which will premiere on May 11.
But in the middle of the work conversation, Howard also made Amy talk about motherhood, her relationship with her husband. Chris Fisher and much more. Spoiler alert: always brings laughter and it is still an open book.
Amy revealed new details about her journey to motherhood and her thoughts on expanding her family despite a difficult pregnancy. And for those who wonder how close she is to Oprah WinfreyYou will be amazed to discover their generosity and what they have done for each other.
To see all the highlights, keep scrolling in our gallery below.
About her husband's diagnosis
In March 2019, Amy Schumer revealed to her husband Chris Fisher have "autism spectrum disorder,quot; When talking to Howard SternAmy recalled the moment Chris first found out. "He was really relieved and I think he felt really empowered. People have been making him feel bad, bad, or a dick all his life because some of the behavior is really weird," Amy shared. "Hearing that you are not a bad person, your brain is different and here are some tools that can help you navigate your life and your communication with the people you love, it was really emotional. I was really happy about that."
She added: "There is nothing that can change about him. With his brain and how he is socially, everything is good for me."
Instagram / Amy Schumer
About your son possibly on the spectrum
Due to her husband's diagnosis, some have asked Amy if her son could be on the autism spectrum. It turns out that she doesn't care if he is or not. "I'm not (worried)," she said to Howard. "I think there are so many parts of someone who is autistic that makes someone really brilliant, charming and interesting. Many of my favorite people are on the spectrum."
Jeff Hahne / Getty Images for Oprah
On his friendship with Oprah
Sure, Amy was happy to be a part of Oprah Winfrey& # 39; 2020 Vision Tour last January. But it turns out that their friendship is much deeper than a tour stop. "She took me in and out the same day so I could get back with the baby. It was in North Carolina. The way they pay you is to hang out with Oprah," joked Amy. "I had a lot of fun doing it. It was so sweet. When Gene was born, he bought her a library that says Gene's Book Club. It really has been there for me."
Amy Schumer / Instagram
About her challenging pregnancy
During pregnancy Amy discovered that she had hyperemesis gravidarum. In fact, some days he vomited for five hours straight. "It's scary because you can't feed the baby or yourself. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's really been that way for nine and a half months," Amy revealed. "Seriously, once you meet your baby, you're like OMG! I would have gotten sick like this for 10 years just to know you for an hour."
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Red State Blue State
On having more children
Despite a difficult pregnancy, Amy hopes to expand her family in the future. "I hope so. We have these embryos, but right now, we were going to try to make a move and COVID happened," he shared. "Every mother counts is amazing. Every future mother can go there and receive answers to her questions."
In your sex life
It's not an Howard Stern interview without talking about s-e-x. "Chris fell on me the other day …" Amy shared during the conversation. "We are having sex once a week and we feel great about it. It's good. And we say, 'This is great. We should do this more "and we still do it once a week."
Steven Ferdman / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
About your child's unique name
Yes, Amy now realizes that naming her son Gene Attell Fischer was not the best idea. After the name sounded like "genital," the comedian changed the name to Gene David Fischer. "I never realized it. All the blood ran into my head. Everyone was saying, 'I don't think it's a big deal.' Am I like what are you talking about? Amy shared." Everyone gave me credit, but no. It was great shit. The first of many failures, from the beginning. "
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
About parenthood
As Amy and Chris continue to spend time at Martha & # 39; s Vineyard, they can savor their son's every milestone. "Gene can walk outside on the grass and we are not terrified. New York is tough. It was really heavy," he admitted. "I was able to see him applaud for the first time. It's a treat to spend this time with the baby."
Keep up to date with Amy through her Spotify podcast called 3 girls, 1 keith. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.
%MINIFYHTML7ff3b6f4d229b2a5c5a46992310fad9c13%