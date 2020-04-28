Amy Schumer tells it all in a personal interview with Howard Stern

Amy Schumer is ready to tell it like it is.

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, comedian, and actress appeared on SiriusXM for a candid interview with Howard Stern.

While seeking refuge at a friend's home near Martha & # 39; s Vineyard, Amy discussed many of her upcoming projects, including a new special with HBO Max called Waiting for amy and their next Food Network cooking show, which will premiere on May 11.

But in the middle of the work conversation, Howard also made Amy talk about motherhood, her relationship with her husband. Chris Fisher and much more. Spoiler alert: always brings laughter and it is still an open book.

Amy revealed new details about her journey to motherhood and her thoughts on expanding her family despite a difficult pregnancy. And for those who wonder how close she is to Oprah WinfreyYou will be amazed to discover their generosity and what they have done for each other.