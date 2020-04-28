Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have new Food Network show

%MINIFYHTML613ee0813279f16b36c2ea009d67fde212%

Comedian / actress Amy Schumer is about to receive a crash course in cooking during the coronavirus pandemic from a very good teacher: her husband, Chris Fischer.

Schumer and Fischer, a Martha & # 39; s Vineyard native who won the James Beard Foundation Book Award for American Cuisine in 2016 for their book "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook," star in a new Food Network show called "Amy Schumer Learns let's cook,quot;. premieres Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m.

According to a synopsis of the show provided by the network, Schumer and Fischer have been "quarantined,quot; with their son, dog, and nanny, Jane, at their home in the woods.

"Chris and Amy bring viewers into their kitchen and share what home life is like, including promoting Jane as a part-time camera operator when the baby is napping," the network said in a press release. During this unusual time, calling a friend becomes a reality, as the couple also keep in touch with family and some famous friends by video, Chris, who specializes in farm-to-table cooking, creates comfort food through eight episodes with lots of fennel when Amy takes the lead and tends to the bar. "

In the first consecutive episodes, Schumer's culinary education begins with breakfast ("a perfectly poached egg, crisp bacon, and a celery-fennel salad,quot;) and ends with a comforting evening meal ("homemade fried rice, chicken wings, crackers, cup of peanut butter and Amy's favorite snack to eat in bed, matzo with butter ”).

"Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,quot; will air consecutive episodes every Monday at 10 p.m. Until the 1st of June.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Schumer previously joked that by marrying Fischer in 2018, he would never have to cook a day in his life.

"He is a chef. What a good idea to marry a chef! Leave me alone, right? Sorry, it's for the best, "Schumer said of Fischer in,quot; Live with Kelly and Ryan. "" I never had (I had to cook), and I never will now. "