Ammika Harris shows off her dazzling body in a small swimsuit and Chris Brown praises her – photos have fans saying her bounce is "ridiculous,quot;

Ammika Harris has been very active on her social media account these days. She has been posting many new photos with herself and Chris Brown's baby Aeko, too.

Just the other day, Chris was excited about his baby on social media.

She shared a photo with herself, and Chris quickly skipped the comments and called Ammika "the prettiest woman,quot; in the whole world.

You may notice the fact that people don't know for sure if these two are a couple or are simply raising Aeko.

On the other hand, Chris has been offering his fans all kinds of clues that they might be together after all, and he did it again.

Anyway, here are the latest photos of Ammika showing off her beach body. Fans are completely amazed to see how quickly her body recovered before pregnancy.

Chris quickly skipped the comments once again to say this is an amazing sight. He made a mistake and a fan corrected it.

He said, "magnificent site,quot; and a follower told him that it is "in sight."

One commenter said, "Damn," it doesn't even seem like you had a baby. "You look amazing," and another fan seemed to be on exactly the same page and said, "I can't even tell you that you've recently given birth."

Another follower posted, "You are a beautiful lady, what a beautiful pose," and someone else also praised Ammika's natural beauty: "You are so beautiful that you don't even need makeup."

As expected, these comments from Chris make fans believe that these two are an item once again.

Speaking of gorgeous photos, you should also make sure to check out the juicy photo Ammika shared on social media directly from her shower. Chris was also in the comments that time, as expected.



