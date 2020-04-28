Amber Portwood's new boyfriend makes his teenage mother debut

Amber PortwoodThe new man is ready for his close-up.

Less than four months after E! The news confirmed that the MTV star had gone from being a former Andrew Glennon, Teen mom og viewers were finally able to meet Amber's new special person.

In tonight's episode, Dimitri Garcia She made her television debut and Amber couldn't be happier.

"Dimitri is from Belgium. He is 39 years old, he is 10 years older than me. But he is a very handsome man. I started talking to him and we decided we should get to know each other since we liked each other this month," Amber shared with her producer. "(He) was super calm compared to what was coming at me. He had other guys trying to talk to me. He was the only one who never took pictures of d-k and stuff like that."

After Amber shared a photo of her new boy for the cameras, the couple stopped before Dimitri's flight to the United States.