All the questions we have after the bachelor: LTYH Week 3

Things have changed The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart.
This is no longer just a dating show. This is now a musical competition, but not really, because it is a musical chemistry competition? Whatever it is, it's not American Idol. They are all talented, but it is not entirely clear if we care how talented they are. What matters to us here is whether we can see two people singing together and believe that they are deeply in love with each other.
Sure, they met maybe a week ago, but as Chris Harrison says, "love comes first, music comes later." You know how the saying goes: first comes love, then comes music, then comes fame and fortune on reality shows.
Chris Harrison started tonight's episode (after a brief moment from Brandon we'll see) by telling the house that they had to decide if they were going anywhere in their relationships, because otherwise they have to leave.
Then, once some decisions were made, each of the remaining couples had to prepare a performance of a popular song for judges Kesha, Jason Mraz and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.
Those judges would decide which couple didn't deserve to stay, based on how much chemistry could be seen in their performance. So there is no pressure at all!
As this show transformed from Bachelor in Paradise with Guitars inside Bachelor idolsWe find ourselves asking many more questions than we usually do during one of these shows. And yes, before asking, we ask our television screens out loud because who else are we supposed to talk to? WHO? PLUS?
But we also write them down here. Maybe you can help answer them.
What's the deal with Brandon?
Brandon had three girls who were expecting roses from him last week, and he still has two women who are hoping to date him, even when they are all supposed to make the final decisions. And he's perpetuating this problem by telling Julia that he just didn't give her a rose because he knew she would get one, so that he could stay with Savannah and Julia at the same time.
Then, he convinced Savannah to stay by telling her that she was the only one for him, although clearly she wasn't. And while that also convinced Julia that it wasn't worth it for now, based on next week's episode preview, she's not convinced. So what's the deal with Brandon?
He seems like a perfectly good person probably, but is all this fuss really worth it? That is really what we want to know.
Hannah Brown is certainly done with him.
When did Gabe and Savannah happen or didn't happen?
At some point, Gabe got so close to Savannah that he became the only person in the house that he would stay. We don't recall seeing them hang out at any time until now, though we admit that we may not have noticed.
But even if we miss seeing them talk, we didn't see them establish the kind of relationship Gabe has in mind. What does Brandon have that Gabe doesn't have, Savannah? You just said that you want someone to choose you, that everything is inside, and Gabe is more inside than Brandon.
What are you doing, Sheridan?
We just want to know why Sheridan is still happy to stay in this situation and wait for Julia to come back. He's even out here comforting her as she cries over a situation with another boy. She is clearly more interested in Brandon, why is Sheridan still around waiting for a miracle from Julia? Don't you see her avoiding rehearsals with you to sit down and interrupt Brandon and Savannah's rehearsals?
This disaster is a disaster.
I want you to want me? I need you to need me?
Brandon and Savannah's attempts to rehearse were the perfect background music for Julia losing her mind, but will that out of tune chorus stay in our heads for days? You gamble.
Is Jamie alright?
We were already a little worried about Jamie after last week's "emotional trap,quot; debacle, but now we're even more worried. We thought that girl was going to have a real panic attack on TV for fear that she would ruin the performance and disappoint Trevor. Girl, Trevor is much more likely to disappoint you. You are enough!
After her performance, Jamie was so relieved and happy she got it right that she fell to the ground, and Trevor didn't know what to do but point out that her dress was white.
Lauren Bushnell Lane a member of Bachelor Nation royalty?
Natascha declared it so, but we are not so sure. He found a country star to get married instead of a reality show contestant, so he could have given up his royal title.
Why is Natascha here?
Don't get us wrong, we're happy that she's here, but she blew all of these people out of the water with her performance, including her partner. She might be too good for this. Imagine being Ryan and hearing from professional music artists that your partner will explode and leave you in the dust. What are you supposed to do with that criticism other than cry a little?
Natascha and Ryan definitely gave us the sexiest performance, but that could be because they are great at acting. Time will tell!
How do you judge a musical chemistry competition?
Please, Kesha, Jason, JoJo, Jordan, tell us: how do you judge if two people who have known each other for a week have enough musical chemistry to continue in this program? Is it only if her performance was so sexy that you felt you had to leave the room? Or is there a tangible way to judge this, like the percentage of eye contact? Number of hand touches?
How did the judges decide who went home?
Where was our scene of judges deliberating, as in Endurance race or Catwalk Project? Didn't we get a scene like that because it mainly consisted of producers telling them they couldn't send Brandon and Savannah home for crimes against chemistry? Hmmm?
We were supporting idiots Danny and Bekah, but, alas, we have to continue this Brandon triangle! Oh God.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. at ABC
