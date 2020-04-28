All the questions we have after the bachelor: LTYH Week 3

Things have changed The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart.

This is no longer just a dating show. This is now a musical competition, but not really, because it is a musical chemistry competition? Whatever it is, it's not American Idol. They are all talented, but it is not entirely clear if we care how talented they are. What matters to us here is whether we can see two people singing together and believe that they are deeply in love with each other.

Sure, they met maybe a week ago, but as Chris Harrison says, "love comes first, music comes later." You know how the saying goes: first comes love, then comes music, then comes fame and fortune on reality shows.

Chris Harrison started tonight's episode (after a brief moment from Brandon we'll see) by telling the house that they had to decide if they were going anywhere in their relationships, because otherwise they have to leave.

Then, once some decisions were made, each of the remaining couples had to prepare a performance of a popular song for judges Kesha, Jason Mraz and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.