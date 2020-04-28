Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Altered Drunk Ship Alteration

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – An Alameda County sheriff's officer who has already been charged with child sexual abuse was arrested Saturday night for allegedly hitting a man during a boat altercation in the Marina Village area of ​​Alameda the police said.

Jason Deitschman, 49, of the Castro Valley, was arrested on suspicion of minor assault and public intoxication from the altercation around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Alameda Police Lt. Hosh Durani.

Officers responded to the boat after the victim called police to report that a man, later identified as Deitschman, was in his boat and hit him, Durani said.

Suspects who are arrested for misdemeanors are usually cited and released on the scene, but Deitschman was so intoxicated that officers took him to the Santa Rita prison in Dublin so that he could be held there until he felt sober, according to Durani.

Deitschman, a nine-year sheriff's veteran who worked as a patrol aide at the Eden Township substation in San Leandro, was previously charged with a misdemeanor offense of molesting or molesting a minor for allegedly sending sexual text messages to a young man. 15 years. girl and touch her inappropriately.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Monday that Deitschman has been on paid administrative leave since he was arrested last year.

Kelly said sheriff's officials were already investigating Deitschman over the allegations last year and are aware of his arrest in Alameda on Saturday.