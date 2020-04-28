Air travel for the first time in a month: TSA says they recently screened nearly 130,000 travelers

As parts of the United States begin the process of reopening the economy, many people apparently take advantage of it by jumping on a flight to their chosen destination. TSA has just announced that, for the first time in a month, air travel has actually increased, with nearly 130,000 people traveling after the coronavirus outbreak.

@People reports, after being hit very hard financially In recent months, the air travel industry is finally showing little signs that business is returning to normal. The TSA officially reported its first increase in travelers since April 3.rd. 128,875 passengers were evaluated for air travel on April 26th—This is significantly more than 123,464 on April 24th and 111,627 on April 23rd.

Although those numbers are obvious signs that some Americans are comfortable traveling, the numbers are a fraction of what they were before the coronavirus outbreak. Before the virus forced a national blockade, TSA says, on average, about 2 million people would be scanned daily to travel by plane. Like many other industries, air travel is currently facing potentially devastating effects of the global pandemic that can take time to recover from.

The top three airlines in the US The US, Delta, United and American have suffered massive financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint letter issued to United Airlines employees on April 15th, CEO Oscar Muñoz and President Scott Kirby said the company announced that it saw a 97% drop in demand during the first two weeks of April compared to the same time frame in 2019.

They also said that "fewer people are expected to fly throughout the month of May than we did in one day in May 2019." Additionally, the company warned employees that pay cuts are likely to occur in the coming months.

Muñoz, who has been CEO of United since 2015, decided to formally resign his salary until June 30.th. Meanwhile, Delta CEO Ed Bastian made a similar announcement last month and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly will incur a 10% pay cut.

