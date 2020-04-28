After morning hail, evening storms are expected to bring hurricane force winds closer to DFW – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Some parts of North Texas were woken up by heavy rain and hail, from the size of a pea to the size of a golf ball, on Tuesday morning.

The small storm complex, before a dry line in West Texas, remained close enough to impact early in North Texas. The radar showed a single storm that became strong enough to produce hail. Storm activity expanded slightly in a non-severe group of storms, moving through places like Navarro, Henderson and Anderson counties mid-morning.

But as the bad weather ends in the morning, the focus is on the night and night hours. It is then that a cold front, falling from the northwest, will push north Texas and bring severe weather.

Ahead of the front, much of Oklahoma and North Texas will be under the weapon of strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a brief spinning tornado.

As it stands, there is a 70% chance of storms, expected between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday and most of North Texas is in the "increased risk,quot; category during those hours, meaning there are likely to be numerous severe and damaging storms.

The main concern is the possibility of damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph: Category 1 hurricane force winds are between 74 and 95 mph.

As the cold front clears the region on Wednesday morning, all the rain will come to an end with the sun and the colder weather, in the 70s, is reserved for the afternoon.